Developed Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime show. It tells the story of an all-girl group, Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou), all of whom happen to be zombies. Their producer is the lunatic necromancer Kotaro Tatsumi. In the course of the series, the girls regain their memories, create friendships among each other, and find their way back to their humanity. ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 4, titled ‘Pure-Hearted Electric SAGA,’ is set to premiere on April 29, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days with a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes are simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, it is revealed that Ai often watches her old group, Iron Frill’s performances, wondering if Franchouchou will ever match up to their level. Kotaro tells the girls that he has booked them for the opening act performance for the inauguration ceremony for Saga’s new stadium. The girls learn that the main performers during the ceremony will be none other than Iron Frill.

Not wanting to risk exposing Ai’s identity to her former group, Kotaro designates her to perform solo while appointing Junko to develop a routine for the next performance. Both girls deal with confusion and fear of failing in front of a crowd again. The episode ends as Ai is approached by the leader of the Iron Frill. She has noticed that Ai looks like their dead lead and wants Ai to join their group. In episode 4, the girls might continue to practice until the big day. Junko might continue to have her doubts. Ai might give Iron Frill’s proposal a serious thought.

