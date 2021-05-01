Developed by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror-comedy anime show. It revolves around a group of dead female performers who are resurrected by an eccentric necromancer to be part of an idol group, which is eventually named Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou). With their growing popularity, these zombies seek to reinvigorate their native Saga Prefecture’s idol industry. ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 5, titled ‘Little Bodda Bope SAGA,’ is set to premiere on May 6, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days with a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes are simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, Sakura and Junko are still stunned since hearing the leader of Iron Frill, Shiori, asking Ai to join their group, not realizing that this is their original frontwoman. Sakura and Junko decide to keep what they heard to themselves for now. But they are evidently affected, especially Junko, who later has a conversation with Kotaro. Their producer urges her to fight for Franchouchou and protect its unity. He lends her his guitar and encourages her to smash through her misgivings about herself and her fears and excuses.

On the day of the performance, Franchouchou overcomes their fears and those of their fans and leaves a lasting impression on everyone at the venue. Junko literally smashes Kotaro’s guitar and pulls Ai to the stage. Afterward, with the entire group supporting her, Ai declines Iron Frill’s offer. Sometime later, Shiori declares Franchouchou to be their greatest competition. In episode 5, the story might focus on Lily and her relationship with the rest of the team. The group might make rapid progress since their successful opening act performance.

Read More: Anine Like Zombieland Saga