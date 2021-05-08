Developed by Studio MAPPA in collaboration with Avex Pictures, Dugout, and Cygames, ‘Zombieland Saga’ is an original horror–comedy anime show. It revolves around a group of past idols who are revived by the maniac necromancer Kotaro Tatsumi to form the all-girl band Franchouchou (alternatively, Fran Chou Chou). Kotaro, who also serves as the group’s producer, claims that he wants to reinvigorate Saga Prefecture’s idol industry with Franchouchou, but the anime heavily implies that he has a yet-to-be-disclosed ulterior motive for creating the group. ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 1 aired between October 4, 2018, and December 20, 2018. On July 27, 2019, the announcement was made that the series had been renewed for the sophomore season, which premiered on April 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

Zombieland Saga season 2 (also known as ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’) episode 6, titled ‘Walking Bet SAGA,’ is set to premiere on May 13, 2021, on AT-X, Tokyo MX, SUN, TVQ, Saga TV, and BS11. Munehisa Sakai served as the primary director, and Shigeru Murakoshi led the writing staff. Yasuharu Takanashi collaborated with the pop group Funta7 on composing the music, while Kasumi Fukagawa designed the characters and served as the chief animation director.

Both the opening and ending themes, “Taiga yo Tomo ni Naite Kure” (“O Saga, Cry with Me”) and “Yume o Te ni, Modoreru Basho mo Nai Hibi o” (“Spending the Days with a Dream and Nowhere to Go Home”) were performed by the voice actresses portraying the members of the zombie idol group Franchouchou.

Where to Stream Zombieland Saga Season 2 Online?

Funimation is set to air the dubbed versions of the episodes of ‘Zombieland Saga’ season 2 or ‘Zombieland Saga: Revenge’ for its subscribers. The episodes are simulcast on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can watch the episodes on AnimeLab. Muse Asia will stream the episodes on their YouTube Channel in several countries in Asia, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, India, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Zombieland Saga Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, Lily tells the other girls that she wants to participate in the Saga section of the ‘Japan Got Performance’ TV show. She points out that this will bring the group national attention. The rest of the girls give their blessing and accompany her to the venue to show their support. Lily meets Light Oozora, a child actor prodigy. Sakura later learns that Light cute and adorable personality is nothing but a construct to appease his growing fanbase.

Light and Lily both deliver remarkable performances and are pitted against each other in the finals. Before they go up on the stage, Light declares that he wants to be on Broadway someday and will achieve his dream at any cost. Lily discovers that Light has chosen the same song she has. So, she decides to bring significant changes and performs a highly energetic version of the song. Although Light wins the competition, he feels that he can never do what Lily has done. The episode ends with snippets showing that the song has become viral. Episode 6 will likely focus on Tae Yamada and explain why she is hasn’t regained human consciousness, unlike the other girls.

