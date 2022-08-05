Prey 2: Will There be a Prey Sequel?

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, ‘Prey’ is a science-fiction action film that tells the story of a young female Comanche warrior’s fight against a member of the Predator or Yautja extra-terrestrial species. Naru lives with her tribe in the Northern Great Plains in the 18th century. Although she is a gifted tracker, other hunters look down upon her because of her sex. Naru’s brother Taabe, on the other hand, is regarded as the best hunter in the tribe. After he hunts down and kills a cougar, he is declared the War Chief. However, Naru believes the real threat facing the tribe is something completely different and ventures out on her own to discover the truth.

Following its release, ‘Prey’ mainly received positive responses. Much praise was directed at the visual, story, and characterization. If you are wondering whether there will be a sequel to ‘Prey,’ we got you covered.

Prey 2 Release Date

‘Prey’ premiered on August 5, 2022, on Hulu in the US. The film was released internationally on Disney+ and on Star+ in Latin America. ‘Prey’ is the fifth entry in the ‘Predator’ film franchise and serves as a prequel to the previous four films. It is also supposed to be a reboot of the entire franchise. As for the ‘Prey’ sequel, this is what we know.

Neither the filmmakers nor the Hulu executives have confirmed the development of ‘Prey 2.’ However, the credits of ‘Prey’ leaves the possibilities open for a potential sequel. ‘Prey’ doesn’t have a mid-credits or end-credits scene. However, as the credits start rolling, the film’s story is retold through cave painting-esque graphics. It doesn’t stop with Naru becoming the War Chief of her clan, unlike in the film. Instead, as Naru stands with the War Chief staff in her hand and her dog at her side, a Predator ship appears in the sky, likely bringing Other Predators to avenge the one Naru killed.

Asked in a Comic Book Movie interview about the possibility of a sequel, Trachtenberg said, “I think there’s definitely something… because so many movies are seen as franchise starters, there’s something inherently refreshing about a movie that feels complete. I hope this movie does feel complete.”

However, the ’10 Cloverfield Lane’ director went on to add, “That said, we do something very unique in that, whereas other movies may have a post-credits scene, we have some storytelling inside our end credits themselves. It leaves room for lots of different kinds of sequels to be made. I don’t know if we’re ready yet to say exactly what we want to do next, but I think there are lots of cool opportunities.” Clearly, he was speaking about the graphics.

Producer Jhane Myers, who is a member of the Comanche Nation, told the same outlet that she would love to return to the franchise. “I’d like to return to any world where there’s Native inclusion and representation because that is my world. I’d love to return to any Native world,” she elaborated.

Trachtenberg told a different outlet in June 2022 that a sequel was very possible as there were already multiple ideas about what they wanted to do the next time in the franchise. Ultimately, it all depends upon how successful ‘Prey’ turns out to be. If everything goes well and a sequel is greenlighted in the next few months, viewers can expect ‘Prey 2’ to come out sometime in Q3 2024.

Prey 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Prey’ stars Amber Midthunder (Naru), Dakota Beavers (Taabe), Dane DiLiegro (Predator), Michelle Thrush (Aruka), Julian Black Antelope (Chief Kehetu), Bennett Taylor (Raphael), and Mike Paterson (Big Beard).

Beavers, Taylor, and Paterson’s characters are dead, so they will not probably appear in the prospective sequel except in flashback scenes. While DiLiegro’s Predator is also dead, he can portray other Predators in future projects. Midthunder will likely lead the cast as Naru in the sequel and be joined by new cast members.

Prey 2 Plot: What Can It Be about?

In ‘prey,’ the Predator slaughters almost all the fur trappers. Taabe puts up a valiant fight, but he is killed as well. Naru uses the last of the fur trappers to lure the Predator in and kills it with its own weapon. She then returns to her clan with her dog and the head of the Predator. As the film ends, she is named the new War Chief of her clan.

The prospective sequel might have a broader scope. Several Predators might come for vengeance, prompting the Comanche to seek alliances with other First Nation people across the Plains. The sequel can even take place in a completely different setting and explore how people from different parts of the world will deal with such a threat.

