The latest episode of ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 revolves around Martin dealing with his steadily increasing feelings for Dr. Capshaw after their last intimate encounter. Meanwhile, there is another infamous crime that has put the NYPD in a fix. If you missed watching the last episode, you have the option to update yourself through our comprehensive recap. But first, you can go through the particulars for the upcoming ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2 Episode 10.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 10 is set to premiere on April 27, 2021, at 9 pm ET on FOX. New episodes drop every Tuesday, and each episode of the show is 43-44 minutes long.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

If you’re excited to watch the next episode of ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2, you can catch it on TV as and when it airs at the aforementioned timeslot. If you want to stream it online, you can go to FOX’s official website or the FOX NOW app, where the episodes drop shortly after they air on the original cable network. Fans can even access the show on live-streaming platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Cord-cutters can buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV. The first season is available to stream on HBO Max, while Hulu subscribers can access the show on the streamer here.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 10 is titled ‘Exit Strategy,’ where Malcolm will maintain a distance from Martin while Jessica takes a step back into her past to overcome writer’s block. This step will be absolutely necessary for her because of her inability to recall her memories anymore. As for Malcolm, he will be considering others’ advice and staying away from Martin. Since that has never worked before, we don’t see any reason why this time would be different. Martin will try to catch hold of his son before his grand scheme of escaping comes into play, because of which Dr. Vivian Capshaw will grow highly suspicious. The NYPD will investigate a crime of passion. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

In ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 9, called ‘The Killabustas,’ Jessica suffers from writer’s block, and Malcolm asks Gil to assist her. Martin shows interest in Capshaw after their kiss, but she blows him off. At the crime scene, they discover a body with a name written on it. The victim is identified to be Bird Boy, one of the Killabustas. Evidence leads them to Edrisa, a girl involved in web sleuthing. They enter a suspect’s house and run into the Killabustas, who are then interrogated. First up is Blaze, who mentions the Audobon society. Both Blaze and Edrisa have received notes from them that reveal another name that the killer is known by. Whoever it is has infiltrated the Killabustas.

Dani and Malcolm suspect that Blaze might be their killer. Capshaw talks about her insecurities in front of Martin, and they share an intimate moment together. Malcolm, Edrisa, Blaze, and the rest of the Killabustas go to Edrisa’s and wait for the killer to show up. He knows where she is, so it is only a matter of time before he shows his face. They learn that it’s Ashton, who then holds Malcolm and Edrisa at gunpoint. Edrisa breaks free and finds Blaze injured but alive. Malcolm lets Dani out of his apartment for fear that he would ruin their dynamic. Jessica and Gil have a romantic night together.

