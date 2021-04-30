The latest episode of ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 is all about Martin Whitly and the execution of his major escape plan. Vivian spies on Pete, and the pair almost gets busted. In case you haven’t watched the episode, you can read through the recap section for a detailed summary. But first, here are the details for the upcoming ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 11.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on May 4, 2021, at 9 PM ET on FOX. The show follows a weekly release pattern, and each episode of the show is 43-44 minutes long.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 by tuning in to Fox on your TV sets at the aforementioned timeslot. For fans who want to watch it online, you can head to FOX’s official website or the FOX NOW app, where the episodes drop a day after they air on the original cable network. Nowadays, there is a hoard of live streaming options available, and you can stream the series on DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Cord-cutters can additionally buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV. The first season can also be accessed on HBO Max, while Hulu subscribers have the option of watching the show here.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 11 is titled ‘You Can Run…’ In the episode, we will know what happens with Martin now that he is on the loose. As per his last conversation with his son, he claims to have changed as a person. We think he might be telling the truth because he has a lot to lose on the personal front. Becoming a serial killer once again will only complicate things for him, which is why his only motive at the moment seems to be keeping his family safe. On the other hand, Claremont will be struck by another terrifying incident, and Malcolm will take it upon himself to track down multiple killers. The NYPD will realize that the only way to find them is through someone who they already know. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 9, titled ‘Exit Strategy,’ kicks off with Vivian waking up from a dream where she sees Martin performing surgery with her. Back in the real world, Malcolm catches his mother trying to put some letters in the box outside. Jessica admits that she took away files from the “never ever room” where Martin’s essential things have been tucked away. Malcolm decides to cut off contact with his father and decides not to pick up his calls.

Martin subsequently plans his escape, but he agrees to go through with it only after he talks to his son. Daryl confesses to Dr. Capshaw that he became estranged from his friends after Dr. Martin Whitly became the leader. Back at Claremont, Vivian follows Friar Pete into a restricted area, and as she is about to call security, Pete blackmails her by offering to reveal her relationship with Martin. Vivian is forced to oblige. Malcolm picks up his father’s call and tells him he needs a break. Jessica asks Martin about the bank key that she found in his belongings, but he doesn’t answer.

As a part of the plan, Pete arranges for the other inmates to be poisoned. Martin is then asked to help those patients who are now in deep distress. But when Vivian hands him the key card to fetch supplies, he makes an escape. Meanwhile, Jessica is trapped with dozens of rats, and as she contemplates her last discussion with Martin, she figures out his plan to leave. Gil brings in two officers who then collectively rescue Jessica. Martin and his two accomplices successfully escape Claremont.

