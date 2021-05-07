‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 11 follows Martin Whitly’s escape from prison as Malcolm tries to solve the case of two crimes left behind by his father. Evidence leads them to a family who arranges Martin’s escape out of the country. But the feds still have no clue about Martin’s current hideout, even though they’ve curtailed his flight. For a descriptive summary of the previous episode, you can go to the recap and update yourself. But first, here are the particulars for the upcoming ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 12.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 12 is scheduled to air on May 11, 2021, at 9 PM ET on FOX. The show follows a weekly release pattern, with each episode having a runtime of around 43-44 minutes.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12 Online?

You have the option of watching ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 12 by tuning in to FOX at the date and time timeslot mentioned above. You can also head to FOX’s official website or the FOX NOW app to watch the episodes that drop a day after their original broadcast. To watch the show without cable, there are websites like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. More cable-free options include buying or renting the episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV. The first season can also be accessed on HBO Max, while Hulu subscribers can also watch the show here.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 12 is titled ‘Sun and Fun.’ As Martin outsmarts Malcolm and his team, the next episode will shed light upon his next move. The season has also reached its final stages, which means that his future with Vivian might be laid out in the coming installment. Martin is currently laying low with Vivian, as witnessed in the previous episode.

According to what the synopsis states, they are going to intensify their search for a serial killer on the run, and Malcolm’s strong will to have a grip on the issue will force U.S. Marshal Emily Ruiz to take him off the case. It has been teased that Malcolm will be going rogue for the cause of serving justice. This will be a personal experience for the “prodigal son,” who is trying to get over his past and the baggage that came with it. You can watch the promo for the next episode below!

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 11 is titled ‘You Can Run…’ In the episode, the law tries to clean up the mess Martin has left behind. Marshal Emily Ruiz leads the case of the prison break and has her eyes on Malcolm, who might be responsible because of his relationship with Martin. Malcolm gets a message from his father stating that he has opened a new chapter in his life that does not involve crime. However, during Martin’s escape, there were two men murdered inside an ambulance.

After inspecting the wounds, Malcolm declares that his companions, Friar Pete and Hector, are the ones responsible. They now have twenty hours to find the trio. Pete is the first one to be caught, but he refuses to disclose any information about Martin’s whereabouts before being shot by Ruiz. Finally, Malcolm makes Ainsley admit that she had visited their father. The criminal mastermind had let Ainsley in on a clue as revealed by her. The clue leads them to Bobby, the son of the late owner of an apple orchard.

Martin had given away four hundred thousand dollars to his mother, the owner, through a secret bank account. He then arranged for an agricultural plane to fly out of the country. They find the plane along with money and fake passports. They also learn that the family was being held hostage as the Marshals step in to save them. Moreover, Martin had parted ways with Pete and Hector back at Claremont itself. In the end, it is revealed that he is with Vivian.

