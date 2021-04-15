The eighth episode of ‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 is an exhilarating cat and mouse chase involving the murder of a wealthy and powerful businessman. Being a family friend of the Whitlys, his murder has attracted attention, especially of Simon Hoxley, who is investigating it. The episode retains its level of suspense, not unlike other episodes of the show in general, but if you skipped it on TV, you could go through the summary at the bottom. Moving ahead, let’s have a look at the synopsis for ‘Prodigal Son’ Season 2 Episode 9!

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 9 is set to premiere on April 20, 2021, at 9 pm ET on FOX. Each episode of the show is 43-44 minutes long. The show has returned from its one-month-long hiatus.

Where to Stream Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9 Online?

To watch the next episode of ‘Prodigal Son,’ you can catch it on TV as and when it airs at the aforementioned date and time. For those of you looking for options online, you can head to the official FOX website. Fans can also access the show on live-streaming platforms like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Others can either buy or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV. The first season is additionally available on HBO Max, and you can watch it if you ever feel like catching up. Hulu subscribers can also access the show on the streamer here.

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

‘Prodigal Son’ season 2 episode 9 is titled ‘The Killabustas,’ which seems like a reference to the anti-heroes of this episode. Bright will investigate a new case involving an escalating killer that has Edrisa’s online vigilante group, known as the “Killabustas,” trying to stop him. Gil will oppose his decision to immerse himself in it but to no effect. Meanwhile, Jessica will realize that she must dive deep into her past traumas in order to write a book and may need Gil’s help to do it. Martin’s relationship with Dr. Capshaw will intensify. In this regard, the last episode was a complete shocker, and now we’re also concerned about her because of Martin’s alarming ties with danger. You can check out the promo right here!

Prodigal Son Season 2 Episode 8 Recap

The last episode of ‘Prodigal Son’ dives deep into the death of Nicholas Endicott, who was killed by Ainsley and her brother Malcolm. Simon Hoxley seems to be behind Malcolm’s back. The Whitlys are scared of the consequences in case Hoxley finds out the truth. Malcolm is exhausting himself in an attempt to hit up the other person in the courier network, who he thinks is the killer. Hoxley taunts Malcolm’s mother, Jessica, for having been involved in this mess.

The family thinks it is better to cut off contact with Hoxley. Meanwhile, Martin has a hunch about Malcolm being responsible for the murder. He conveys the same to Hoxley, who then approaches Malcolm and directly blames him for it. But Malcolm defends himself by saying he has no motive to do so. The courier guy killing everyone in the chain is again deemed guilty. The Whitlys rejoice at getting away from the snatches of the law.

One of Dr. Capshaw’s patients dies, and Martin recalls his old days as a doctor shrewdly saying that he had never caused anyone’s death. For him, business and pleasure are separate. He asks her why she is at a sub-average place like Claremont. But Capshaw holds her ground and refuses to be manipulated. But she realizes that he has stolen her suture scissors, and as she goes to his cell to collect them, he pulls her in for a kiss.

