Based on a Chinese manhua series written and illustrated by Rou Rou (肉肉), ‘Psychic Princess’ or ‘Tong Ling Fei’ is a popular romance donghua or Chinese animated series. The story revolves around Qian Yun Xi, the eldest daughter of the Prime Minister, whose family has been wary of her psychic abilities. When she was 8 years old, her parents sent her to live at Mt. Ling Yun. Away from the stifling rules enforced upon the daughters of nobility, she grows up free-spirited and develops a child-like personality. But her life undergoes a drastic change when she replaces her younger sister as the bride of Prince Ye Youming. Initially cold and distant towards her because of the familial enmity, Prince Ye comes to care deeply for her as the series progresses.

Following the inaugural season’s release, ‘Psychic Princess’ has received rave reviews from the critics and general audience alike. The series’s fans regularly take to social media to speculate about when season 2 might come out. Here is everything we know about it.

Psychic Princess Season 2 Release Date

‘Psychic Princess’ season 1 premiered on November 30, 2018, and aired 16 episodes before concluding on April 19, 2019. Shanghai-based animation company Haoliners Animation League developed the show. As for season 2, no official announcement has been made on the subject yet. However, considering the immense popularity the series has garnered since its premiere, it is likely a matter of time before it gets renewed for a sophomore season. Well-known donghua shows like ‘Chivalrous Hero Shen JianXin,’ ‘The King’s Avatar,’ ‘Ling Long: Incarnation,’ and ‘Tales of Demons and Gods’ have all received multiple seasons. ‘Psychic Princess,’ with its complex characters and immersive plotline, will probably be no exception.

However, we also have to keep in mind that developing animated projects takes both time and effort. If the renewal is announced in 2021, expect Psychic Princess Season 2 to come out at some point in 2022.

Psychic Princess Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In the season 1 finale, Qian Yun Xi’s younger sister Qian Yunshang brings in a Taoist master to exorcise the demons present in the Qing You Pavilion. She also orders her maids to apprehend and accost one of Qian Yun Xi’s maids. Sesame Seed, one of Qian Yun Xi’s spirit companions, arrives. When he realizes what is happening, he attacks Qian Yunshang’s maids. The Taoist master intervenes and nearly destroys Sesame Seed.

When Qian Yun Xi sees what the Taoist master has done to Sesame Seed, she nullifies all his spells. Impressed with her, the Taoist master asks her to be his disciple. This is when Prince Ye shows up and threatens the Taoist master, declaring that Qian Yun Xi belongs to him and no one else. The episode ends as Prince Ye moves into the Qing You Pavilion, and a hooded figure learns about the thumb ring.

In season 2, the identity of the hooded figure might be revealed. He might serve as the primary antagonist. Prince Ye and Qian Yun Xi might grow even closer. The story might focus on the other members of the royal family as well.

