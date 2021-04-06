In season 4, we never saw much of James Valdez as he randomly disappears and barely ever shows up. But the ending was crucial when he steps out and warns Teresa about the dangers lurking in every corner. This, in a way, implies that he will spend most of season 5 trying to protect her against all odds. But there are people after them whose powers cannot be underestimated. For those of you who’ve spent a long time waiting for another season, brace yourselves because it is almost here, and you can check out the details for the season premiere of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 1 is slated to release on April 7, 2021, at 10/9c on USA Network. Every episode is around 42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the season premiere of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 by tuning into USA Network during the time it airs. If you do not have a cable connection, you can still watch the episode on USA Network’s official website shortly after it drops on the original network. More cable-free options include streaming the show on DirecTV (season 5), Fubo TV (seasons 4-5), and YouTube TV. The show is also available for you to buy or rent on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. You can even access the first four seasons on Netflix if you’re a subscriber.

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 1 Spoilers

The premiere episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 is called ‘Fantasmas.’ We are well aware of the eternal enmity between the judge and Teresa, which is why we believe that season 5 will progress along the lines of this ever-existing feud. In the first episode, we will see Teresa setting out to expand her business in New York City while James will prove his allegiance to her. James is the only person she cares about, and that is not a good thing because the judge will go to any lengths to seek revenge. James might be his next target.

Javier will return as Teresa’s right hand, but this time, the stakes are high. After he killed Lafayette’s nephew, he has set off a long chain of events that will inevitably lead to destruction. The judge will not back down at any cost, and there is also a high possibility that James would be Lafayette’s next victim. No matter how important he is to her, his presence will certainly lead to Teresa’s downfall. After Tony’s death, Teresa is in a vulnerable state, and her emotions have found a medium to be channeled out. That medium is James. Much of season 5 will focus on her emotional state, as she deals with James coming back and Tony’s tragic fate.

