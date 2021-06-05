In ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 9, Kostya plans to take down Teresa. And for that, he has Boaz along with an entire army of Russian ex-military at his feet. Teresa wants to negotiate her way out of the dangers that threaten her, but Kostya is not willing to compromise. For a detailed summary of the previous episode, refer to the recap section. Before the show concludes its current season, let’s check out the details for ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 10 (the season finale)!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 10 will premiere on June 9, 2021, at 10/9c on USA Network. Every episode is approximately 42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 10 by tuning in to USA Network at the aforementioned date and time. The episode will also be available for streaming on USA Network’s official website after its television premiere. Cord-cutters can watch it live on websites like DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Others can buy/rent the episodes on VOD services like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. If you’re subscribed to Netflix, you can watch the first four seasons here.

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 10 is titled ‘El Final.’ Fans are in shock and utter dismay after what transpired in the previous episode. Teresa is shot by James, who had met with Devon before committing this appalling deed. But the entire act might also be a ploy to outsmart the enemy, as it is no secret that Teresa has always been one step ahead of her competitors. Meanwhile, Pote, Kelly Anne, and James will try to go off the radar, but they have to protect themselves from Devon Finch and Boaz. Here’s a promo for the season finale!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 9 Recap

In the penultimate episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5, titled ‘A Prueba de Balas,’ James tries to keep Oksana’s daughter hidden from Kostya, who is revealed to be a Russian diplomat named Constantine Federal. Kostya teams up with Boaz to take Teresa and her team down. Kelly and Pote furtively enter a new neighborhood, trying to avoid being caught. Kostya has his Russian ex-military spread out all over Brooklyn, but Teresa is certain that they will most definitely need their port in New Orleans. The latter is ready to negotiate new terms with Kostya if it means her team will be off the hook.

But the vile and vicious man will not rest until Teresa is dead. Still, she insists on meeting him, hoping to change his mind. She gets him a Tequila bottle and pours two glasses. He makes her take a sip first and then drinks his peg. Moments later, he collapses to his death. Before his men get to her, James and Pope show up to rescue her. Devon keeps his end of the deal and sends a heavier shipment to Teresa, who is planning to retire from the business. But Devon intervenes and has a word with James. In Belize, Teresa is at her new house where she gets shot through a window as the sniper is revealed to be James!

