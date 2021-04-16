This week’s ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 2 is about Teresa and the team trying to prove Marcel’s innocence. To do that, they need Lafayette’s word or at least a statement stating that he will be kept out of prison. But the judge has other plans in store. You can go through more details laid out in the recap section, but before you do that, you can check out the particulars for ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 3!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 3 will release on April 21, 2021, at 10/9c on USA Network. Every episode is around 42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

Cable TV users can watch the upcoming episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 on USA Network during the time it airs. If you’re looking for options online, the USA Network’s official website seems like another place you can head to, where you can watch it shortly after it premieres on the original channel. You can even live-stream the show on DirecTV (season 5), Fubo TV (seasons 4-5), and YouTube TV. Using VOD services to rent or purchase the episodes seems like another feasible idea. A few of them include Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Netflix users can watch the first four seasons on the streamer here.

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 is called ‘No Te Pierdas La Cabeza,’ and things are getting intense between Teresa and the judge. He will place a bounty on Marcel’s head, which is a direct consequence of Lafayette being kidnapped. There will be no press conference and nobody to declare that he is innocent. But Teresa will fight to have the ball in her court as she sends James to rescue him. Even though she sent him away earlier, we always knew that she would need him, especially now when the judge is trying his best to ruin her life. Here’s the promo for the next episode!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5, titled ‘Me Llevo Manhattan,’ we witness a deal between Teresa and Kostya, who takes money from Teresa for a real estate deal. But it turns out that she needs another $150 million from her. Teresa tells James to leave even though she would need his assistance. The judge wants Teresa to bring Marcel out from his hide-out. The group tries to discover Lafayette’s contacts and allies in an attempt to save Marcel.

Teresa learns that Lafayette is paying a prison warden named Wheeler. Boaz is still in New Orleans on the lookout for the judge, but his shop gets attacked, which means that the judge has retaliated. Oksana and Kostya want to set things straight with Teresa owing to the last drug dealing blunder. Kelly Anne and Pote learn that Wheeler earns money by sending poor and underprivileged boys to jail. Pote gets furious and kills him.

Oksana and Kostya confront Oscar, and they reach an agreement over their business together. Kelly Anne reveals to Pote the news of her pregnancy. Teresa and James establish boundaries between them because of the business, which threatens their lives. Even with all its disadvantages, Teresa wants to buy the waterfront property. Teresa and the gang blackmail Lafayette with Wheeler’s files. Marcel’s innocence will finally be announced. But before Lafayette holds a press conference for the same, he is abducted by Boaz.

