This week’s ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 4 follows Teresa as she tries to free Marcel Dumas from prison. She sends her right-hand guy James to take care of the deed, but the judge quickly catches up, and the entire operation ends in failure. There is more about the episode that you can read and absorb in the recap section. As we move ahead, here are the details for ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 5!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 5 will release on May 5, 2021, at 10/9c on USA Network. The show follows a weekly release pattern, and every episode is around 42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 5 Online?

For people using cable TV at home, ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 can be easily watched on USA Network during the time it airs. The second option is to watch the show online on the USA Network’s official website if you miss the original broadcast. New episodes normally drop one day after they air on television. To watch it live, you can opt for platforms such as DirecTV (season 5), Fubo TV (season 5), and YouTube TV. Using VOD services to rent or purchase the episodes is another option that viewers can decide on. A few of the VOD platforms you can check out include Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Netflix users can access the first four seasons on the streamer here.

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 is called ‘Mas Dinero Mas Problemas.’ In the next installment, Teresa will travel to Germany after a slip-up during drug dealing. Oksana will be at the center of the problem, and her life might also be in danger considering her previous experiences, which have not been without challenges. She will be cheated upon possibly by a vicious circle of German drug dealers in the next episode. Here’s a promo for you to watch!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 4 Recap

The latest episode of ‘Queen of the South’ Season 5 is titled ‘La Situacion.’ The episode starts with Marcel Dumas being denied bail because of his potential to leave the country anytime he is let out, and there is not even a single attorney willing to represent him. With help from Captain Gamble, James finds Lafayette’s ledger. Teresa’s crew deduces that the Feds are keeping an eye on Gamble due to Lafayette’s death. A super cautious Teresa decides to terminate Gamble and make it seem like an accident so that the FBI will find the ledger.

Kelly Anne does not want to grab half a billion dollars and run away in case the FBI is after her. An anti-corruption task force wants to know about Teresa Mendoza as they approach Marcel for answers. James learns that the FBI is about to exterminate Teresa’s distillery. But the situation is brought under control when one of Teresa’s shipments is checked, and they only find Tequila. Lucien sets up Teresa and her team, consequently taking over New Orleans. Pote arranges a bodyguard for Kelly Anne. Teresa learns that Kelly Anne is pregnant.

Read More: Queen of the South Filming Locations