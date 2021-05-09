In this week’s ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 5, Oksana gets herself in trouble in a foreign country, and Teresa rushes to help her out. The trip ends up being beneficial for Teresa, who is now free to extend her business in Europe. George heads to Miami seeking to uncover Boaz’s latest operation. If you want a detailed scoop on the previous episode, the recap section is filled with information about the same. Now, let us guide you through the details for ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 6!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 6 will air on May 12, 2021, at 10/9c on USA Network. New episodes drop on the channel every Wednesday, and each one is around 42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch the upcoming episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 on USA Network when it airs as per the timeslot mentioned above. The episode will also be available on USA Network’s official website, and you can head to the website shortly after its airs on television. Fans have the option of live streaming the episodes on DirecTV (season 5), Fubo TV (season 5), and YouTube TV. If you’re subscribed to VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV, you can always rent or purchase the episodes using these platforms. Netflix users can access the first four seasons on the streamer here.

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Queen of the South’ Season 5 episode 6 is titled ‘Plata o Plomo.’ With Teresa beginning to cover new territory in her business, things are about to get better. In the next episode, we’re going to see her in action as she solidifies her foothold in the European drug realm. Rocco’s departure from the scene has opened up a wide array of possibilities and prospects. Meanwhile, both George and Boaz are spying on each other, and during the process, George is set to chance upon crucial information related to Boaz’s Miami operation. But we cannot underestimate Angel’s presence as well, which might decrease George’s chances of completing his mission. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 5 Recap

The fifth episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 is titled ‘Mas Dinero Mas Problemas.’ In the episode, Teresa receives a good deal of money from Boaz. Later, Oksana strikes a contract with a black market antiquities dealer in Berlin who defrauds her. Teresa comes to her rescue, and the subsequent operation takes place in Berlin. Simon has sold Oksana’s molly to an Algerian smuggler, Hakim Bajara. The man triples the price of the drug when Teresa and Oksana try to retrieve it. But he dies along with his crew in a firefight, and Teresa successfully gets back her molly and money.

Teresa arranges Oksana’s meeting with Oleg Stavinski, who would sell her drugs. Oleg is initially reluctant to do business with Russians but gives in at the end. Oksana thanks Teresa for managing the situation independently without Kostya’s help. Teresa is preparing to conduct business in Europe again due to Rocco’s death, which has cleared her path. In the meantime, Kelly Anne’s pregnancy has made her doubt her own value as a businesswoman, but Teresa tells her that she is okay. George is on the lookout for Boaz, who he suspects might be up to something. Yet, Boaz is quick to realize George’s true intentions as he instructs his cousin, Angel, to spy on him.

Read More: Queen of the South Filming Locations