In this week’s ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 6, Teresa is about to make a deal with Navarro when his party suddenly decides to exterminate her. She had apparently killed his supplier Hakim, and Navarro now wants revenge for the same. But James gets him kidnapped, which changes the course of the entire ordeal. If you’re not aware of what happens next, you can read the recap and find out. Now, without further ado, let us check out the details for ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 7!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 7 will release on May 19, 2021, at 10/9c on USA Network. New episodes release every Wednesday, and each one is around 42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 7 on USA Network as and when it airs on the channel. You can also head to USA Network’s official website and watch it there sometime after its original broadcast. You can even choose to go cable-free and watch the show live on DirecTV (season 5), Fubo TV (season 5), and YouTube TV (seasons 4 and 5). Others can opt for VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV, where you can always rent or purchase the episodes. Netflix users can watch the first four seasons on the streaming platform here.

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Queen of the South’ Season 5 episode 7 is titled ‘El Zorro en La Gallinera.’ The episode will follow the events succeeding George’s unfortunate death at the hands of Boaz, a fake loyalist to Teresa. She has no idea about his actual intentions, and George’s passing will even make it harder for them to realize the extent of the danger they’re in. And sure enough, he will take steps to destroy the Mendoza Cartel once and for all. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 titled ‘Plata o Plomo,’ Teresa’s life is in danger as Navarro wants revenge for Hakim’s death. Hakim used to be Navarro’s supplier before she killed him. James then abducts an Interpol agent who cuffs Navarro and brings him to Teresa. She blackmails him into distributing their product throughout Europe. In New Orleans, Kelly Anne deals with problems at the waterfront property. The owners (Bledsoe and Shaker) of the road leading to the site keep pushing them to pay for the road if they want to keep it open.

Pote kills Shaker, which convinces Bledsoe to transfer the rights to Teresa’s company quickly. He also kills Bledsoe thereafter. Boaz and George confront a crew of Haitians who are diluting Teresa’s product with Fentanyl. When the headman refutes the allegations, Boaz sees a container of Fentanyl and finishes him off. George now has his complete confidence in Boaz. But later, at Boaz’s estate, George finds Fentanyl along with a stash of drugs. It turns out that Boaz had set the entire thing up to gain Teresa’s trust. In the end, he shoots George in the head and kills him.

