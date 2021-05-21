In the latest episode of ‘Queen of the South’ (season 5 episode 7) that aired this week, Teresa’s life is in shambles as Boaz makes his next move. Marcel Dumas walks out of prison after Kelly Anne’s new attorneys manage to free him from all the charges he has been accused of. Meanwhile, George’s disappearance has disturbed Teresa’s peace. For a detailed scoop on the latest episode, you can check out the recap section. Now, let us take a look at the particulars for ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 8!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 8 will premiere on May 26, 2021, at 10/9c on USA Network. New episodes drop on the channel every Wednesday, and each one is around 42 minutes long.

Where to Watch Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 8 Online?

You can catch ‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 8 on cable TV by tuning in to USA Network as and when it airs. You can alternatively head to USA Network’s official website and watch the episode there, after its television premiere. If you have cut the cord, you can watch the show on websites like DirecTV (season 5), Fubo TV (season 5), and YouTube TV (seasons 4 and 5). Others can buy or rent episodes on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV. Netflix users can access the first four seasons here.

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Queen of the South’ season 5 episode 8 is titled ‘Todo Lo Que Toco.’ Teresa will put her life on the line to save Pote and Kelly Anne, as the latter was kidnapped in the previous episode. Things will intensify between the two parties, and all our hopes are now pinned on Teresa and James. George’s death is proof that Boaz is not going to let them off easily. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Queen of the South Season 5 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode of ‘Queen of the South’ season 5, titled ‘El Zorro en La Gallinera,’ Teresa throws a party in celebration of acquiring the waterfront property. They bring in government officials and people involved with the cartel. Castel skips the party as a sign that she does not want to partner with Teresa in Europe. She thinks Teresa expanding her business is dangerous. Meanwhile, Kelly Anne’s new attorneys help Marcel Dumas get rid of all the charges imposed on him. But once he’s out, he decides to boycott Teresa. He kills his subordinate Reggie for showing interest in leading his business.

In New Orleans, Boaz and his team attack Teresa, but she escapes along with James. In Phoenix, Taza and two of his men are murdered. As her last resort, Teresa calls Boaz asking him about George. He tells her that the war is on, and George happened to be his first target. Now he’s coming after her and everyone she cares about. James arranges a private plane that would take Teresa away, but she refuses to leave. The enemies abduct a pregnant Kelly Anne from the hospital, and Pote is left stunned.

