In the season 6 premiere of ‘Queen Sugar,‘ journalist and activist Nova finds herself in opposition with the authorities. With a single-minded vision to eradicate systemic racism and police brutality, she talks to a Black cop who is not very hopeful about the political and social landscape of the country. Besides, Nova’s second undertaking involves hosting a vaccination drive for senior citizens and Black people. To know more about the premiere episode, dive into the recap. Now, you can check out the details for episode 2 here!

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 2 Release Date

‘Queen Sugar’ season 6 episode 2 will air on September 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on OWN. The show releases new hour-long episodes every Tuesday.

Where to Stream Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Queen Sugar’ season 6 episode on the network as and when it drops on the date and time given above. In case you miss it, you can go to OWN’s official website and watch the released episode. Live streaming options are also available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. You can also watch the show on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and Spectrum on Demand. In addition, you can catch up with the released episodes on Hulu, provided you have a subscription.

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, titled ‘And Dream With Them Deeply,’ Nova will deal with the consequences of having reached out to the cops exhibiting blatant racism and power abuse. In such helpless situations, how can an altruistic black woman like Nova turn the situation in favor of the powerless and marginalized? Is another protest in the picture? It seems like the only way to make a difference is to be united for a cause, so it won’t be surprising if Nova takes this route in the second episode.

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 1 Recap

In the premiere of season 6, titled ‘If You Could Enter Their Dreaming,’ Nova undergoes a series of tiresome dealings with the authorities. In a conversation with a Black police officer, she learns that there is way more injustice prevailing in the society other than the atrocities of Calvin and his crew. Secondly, she stages a vaccination drive for senior citizens and the Black community in her parish. Nova also reaches out to Prosper to ensure he gets vaccinated.

However, a few white folks in the neighborhood show up, claiming that the clinics and other establishments have run out of doses. To resolve the issue, Nova creates a rule stating that the people in line should be residents of St. Joseph parish. It works for a while until a White man infiltrates into the tent and snatches a few vials. Nova’s first instinct is to call the police, but when they arrive, they begin to harass her instead.

On top of that, Prosper gets into a tiff with a White woman accusing him of being partial to a Black lady. The commotion is further aggravated by a cop who pulls his arm and tells Prosper to tone it down. When Prosper doesn’t budge, the cop hits him, sending him headfirst on the concrete. Ralph Angel, on the other hand, takes advantage of payday loans in a “Black farmers related” legal case against the government. Elsewhere, Charley lays low with Davis while Micah gets romantically involved with his older professor.

