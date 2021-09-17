Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘Queen Sugar’ season 6, Prosper is taken to the hospital, where his daughter Billie shows up all the way from Chicago to check on her old man. However, she never cared to take him along, which might explain the strained relationship between the duo. For detailed information on this week’s episode, go to the recap. Now, here are all the updates we have for the upcoming episode!

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Queen Sugar’ season 6 episode 3 will air on September 21, 2021, at 8 pm ET on OWN. The show releases new hour-long episodes every Tuesday.

Where to Stream Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Queen Sugar’ season 6 episode 3 on the network as and when it drops on the date and time given above. In case you miss it, you can go to OWN’s official website and watch the released episode. Live streaming options are also available on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity. You can also watch the show on VOD platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and Spectrum on Demand. In addition, you can catch up with the released episodes on Hulu, provided you have a subscription.

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 3 Spoilers

In the third episode titled ‘You Would Come Back Different,’ Prosper, and Billie might have a confrontation that could stabilize the rocky boat they are currently on. Aunt Vi’s domineering attitude might push Billie away from her, while Nova might continue to confide in Dominic. Ralph Angel will hold on to his pride and do away without anyone’s help on his declining state of financial affairs. This could also compromise their ownership of the farm which means the baby might be deprived of a proper birth chamber.

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode, titled ‘And Dream With Them Deeply,’ takes off after the disturbing incident involving Prosper and the white cop. Billie, the old man’s daughter, arrives at the scene, which then shifts to the hospital. Although everyone thought she had left her father behind, it turns out that it’s Prosper who refused to move to Chicago and live with his family.

Aunt Vi’s interference further complicates things as Billie is unwilling to bow down to her demands. Meanwhile, Hollywood was disappointed in her for missing his big day, the interview! At Nova’s, she is paranoid about the possibility of her phone being rigged, which could mean someone has been listening in on her conversations. She shares her woes with Dominic, who is a cultural anthropology professor from Tulane University, and seemingly the perfect match for her.

Nova also talks about Calvin, the man she had lost to something which has not yet been revealed. Moreover, Ralph Angel and Darla were delighted to be pregnant with a baby girl despite the former hiding the stress he has been dealing with. They are financially depleted, and Ralph Angel has no intention of revealing it to Darla.

Read More: Where Is Queen Sugar Filmed?