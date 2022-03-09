Queer Eye Germany Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Can’t get enough of watching five infectiously positive and driven experts in ‘Queer Eye‘ transform and inspire other people to reinvent them on several fronts? Well, you must be excited to know that there are five new experts hailing from Germany to make the new Fab Five in the German spin-off of the original series, ‘Queer Eye Germany.’ This makeover reality show also portrays five experts making various changes in the nominated people’s lives, from their dressing style and mannerism to their living space and self-confidence.

The original franchise is a big hit among fans of makeover reality shows, which is part of the reason why it is still going strong after so many seasons. So, it makes sense that the German spin-off of the series will also be received with just as much appreciation and love from fans and critics alike. The feel-good vibe throughout the entire season 1 of ‘Queer Eye Germany’ along with the transformation that the Fab Five does with the participants, is applaudable and inspirational. So, it is natural for fans to wonder if they will get to watch another season of this reality show. Well, if you are one such fan, we have got you covered!

Queer Eye Germany Season 2 Release Date

‘Queer Eye Germany’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on March 9, 2022, on Netflix. The inaugural season of this spin-off series comprises five episodes, with a runtime of 48-52 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here is all that you might wish to know. No official announcement has been made regarding the future of the series as of now. More often than not, Netflix tends to let the series sink in for at least a few months among the viewers to accurately assess its performance and the response that the series has received. Hence, you should not expect any official statement to be made anytime before July 2022.

We are aware of how the original series faired and is still fairing on this streaming giant as it continues to be on the receiving end of a lot of love and praise from viewers as well as critics. So, taking into account the reception of the original show and the first season of ‘Queer Eye Germany’, chances are high that the feel-good series will get the greenlight for its second season. Taking the aforementioned speculated announcement date into consideration, we can expect ‘Queer Eye Germany’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023, on Netflix.

Who can be the Hosts of Queer Eye Germany Season 2?

‘Queer Eye Germany’ features a team of five experts who are also known as the Fab Five. The team consists of Leni Bolt, Ayan Yuruk, Aljosha Muttardi, Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke, and David Jakobs. Leni Bolt is a work or life coach, guiding the contestants down the right path by giving them the right advice about some personal life choices. Ayan Yuruk is the expert on designing and remodeling the apartments or houses of the contestants to make their lives better and their houses reflect their personalities.

Aljosha Muttardi is a nutritionist and health expert who recommends what the contestants should eat and drink to lead a healthier life. Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke is the wardrobe expert that transforms the contestants and helps them see themselves in a different and better light. Last but not the least, David Jakobs is the beauty guru and is responsible for giving the contestants the hair and look that suits them the best.

In the original series, the members of Fab Five haven’t been changed or replaced at all, so we expect the same to be the case with this German spin-off. Hence, if the series returns with a second installment, you can expect to see the same Fab Five working their magic together.

What is Queer Eye Germany About?

In ‘Queer Eye Germany’, the Fab Five are on a mission to bring positive and quick changes in the lives of several men and women. The contestants that the team works on, either volunteer themselves or are nominated by their family members or friends. Each episode is about a different individual who can do with some boost in their confidence, better life decisions, improvement in their living conditions, or working on themselves. The Fab Five takes on the challenge and transforms their lives forever in a very graceful manner. Season 2, if released, will follow the Fab Five yet again as they weave their magic wands to transfer a portion of their infectious positive vibes to the contestants to bring change into their lives.

