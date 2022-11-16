R.I.P.D. 3: Will There be a Rise of the Damned Sequel?

Netflix’s ‘R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned‘ is a prequel to the 2013 Ryan Reynolds-starrer ‘R.I.P.D.’ Set in 1876, the story is about Sheriff Roycephus Pulsipher, who dies and joins the Rest In Peace Department. When he learns that the gateway between Hell and Earth is ruptured, Roy and his partner, Jeanne, set out to fix this mysterious issue. As the plot progresses, they discover a damned soul has escaped from Hell, which might end the world. If you’re wondering about the future of this franchise and if there will be an ‘R. I. P. D. 3’, look no further. We got an answer for you.

R.I.P.D. 3 Possiblities

‘R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned’ was a direct-to-video release by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and premiered on Netflix on November 15, 2022.

At first, Roy and Jeanne think of the occurrence as an anomaly. However, later they find out that the gateway was opened intentionally by an evil soul that now possesses Otis Claiborne. The closer they get to the town where the opening is, the weirder their circumstances get. In the climax scene, we find out that the malevolent entity is none other than Astaroth, one-third of the evil trinity.

Astaroth roamed the Underworld circles and had to fight for complete dominion. Tired of this, he decided to break open the gateway between Hell and Earth during the full moon eclipse, when the boundary was at its weakest. Following this, he plans to shatter the boundary completely, release the damned souls and create a New World Order under his rule. However, Roy and Pulsipher reach the place in time and quash all his plans.

In a way, the writers seem to have tied all loose ends pretty neatly. All subplots, such as Roy’s relationship with his daughter and her husband, reach an absolute conclusion. However, it is revealed that he has to serve a minimum of 100 years in the ‘R.I.P.D.’ before facing judgment. In addition, knowing that Roy lives on till 2013, and the movie is based on a comic series, many more stories can be told in this universe.

Another aspect to consider is the silent release of the movie. Before its release, there wasn’t much news about the film until August 2022, when Universal Pictures put out a list of upcoming films along with the movie’s PG-13 rating. Although the character Roy reappears, the cast members are completely different. This isn’t the first time Universal Pictures has released a sequel on the direct-to-video market. The studio has previously delivered silent releases such as ‘The Scorpion King 2’ and ‘Curse of Chucky.’ Although the reception of these films has ranged between poor and average, the production company has continued to follow this tactic with a few of its franchises.

Despite ‘R.I.P.D.’ not doing well at the box office Universal Pictures Home Entertainment released the second film nearly a decade later. So, considering the studio’s pattern, we may see a sequel after a decade or so, but it is highly unlikely that an ‘R. I. P. D. 3’ will be made in the foreseeable future.

