Netflix’s modern-day take on Norse mythology continues in ‘Ragnarok’ season 2, which follows the protagonist Magne’s journey to becoming the God of Thunder. The remote town of Edda, which harbors ancient gods and giants locked in a perpetual state of conflict, captured fans’ imaginations with its balance of epic lore and high school drama. The show’s focus on environmentalism has since furthered its eclectic appeal.

With both sides consolidating their powers in preparation for an epic battle, season 2 introduces multiple new characters and sees many of the old ones find their mythological personas. If you can’t wait to see what happens to Magne, and his slippery brother Laurits, we might be able to help. Here’s everything we know about ‘Ragnarok’ season 3.

Ragnarok Season 3 Release Date

‘Ragnarok’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on May 27, 2021. All six of the roughly 45-minute episodes were released simultaneously on Netflix.

As far as season 3 is concerned, there has been no official confirmation from official sources about it being greenlit. Since the show hasn’t been canceled, we can still hope to see more of Edda’s modern-day saga. Season 2 was greenlit by Netflix more than a month after the release of season 1.

Like many other shows on the streaming platform, the decision for producing another season will depend largely on the show’s viewership and popularity amongst audiences. If approved, and given the show’s previous production timelines, we can expect ‘Ragnarok’ season 3 around mid to end 2022.

Ragnarok Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the potential season 3 does get made, we can expect the show’s lead characters Magne (David Stakston), his scheming brother Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli), and their simpleton mother Turid (Henriette Steenstrup) to return. The ancient and ruthless Jutul family, comprising of its new figurehead Fjor (Herman Tømmeraas), his sister Saxa (Theresa Frostad Eggesbø), and their mother Ran (Synnøve Macody Lund) will continue their campaign against Magne in the absence of their recently slain leader Vidar (Gísli Örn Garðarsson).

The powerful beings on Magne’s side are channeled through various citizens of Edda including Wotan (Bjørn Sundquist), Imam (Danu Sunth), and the late Wenche (Eli Anne Linnestad). Other residents of Edda include Gry (Emma Bones) Fjor’s ex-girlfriend who tried to reform him, Turid’s flame who is also Magne’s history teacher Erik (Odd-Magnus Williamson), and Magne’s environmentalist muse Isolde (Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin), who dies soon after he meets her but continues to inspire him.

It looks like after the death of their characters Vidar and Wenche in season 2, Gísli Örn Garðarsson and Eli Anne Linnestad will not be reprising their roles. It is also still unclear whether we will see Emma Bones again as her character Gry moves out of Edda after the death of her father.

Ragnarok Season 3 Plot

‘Ragnarok’ season 2 ends with Magne finally obtaining his mythical hammer after forging it in the eternal flame. He comes back just in time to attack the fleeing Ran and Fjor but is unable to kill them. Laurits’ intentions also remain opaque as he is seen offering to tell the giants Magne’s weakness. In the closing scenes of the season, Magne’s younger brother is seen releasing a hideous giant tapeworm into the sea, telling it affectionately to become mighty and strong.

In the potential season 3, we could see Magne coming into his own as a young god and embracing his position as the protector of good. However, his distaste for killing his enemies will continue to hold him back, especially with Laurits making him feel guilty for killing Vidar. The Jutul family, now free from being prosecuted for their environmental crimes but fearful of Magne’s new hammer, will also have to tread more carefully in their attempts to defeat the gods and kill the young God of Thunder. Most significantly, ‘Ragnarok’ season 3, if made, could give us a glimpse of the show’s epic eponymous battle that is supposed to destroy the world.

