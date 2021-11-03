Ragnarok Season 3 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Created by Adam Price, ‘Ragnarok’ is a Norwegian fantasy drama television series that heavily borrows from Norse mythology to create its fantastical ambiance. Set in contemporary times, the series tells the story of the fictional Norwegian small town of Edda. The inhabitants of this small sleepy township are jeopardized by industrial pollution and climate change caused by the Jutul family’s business empire. The Jutul family is not a family per se – they are four Jötner from Norse mythology posing as a family.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy named Magne knows that he is Thor’s reincarnation and wages war against those destroying the planet. The climate-conscious Netflix original series received high critical acclaim since its release in January 2020 due to its compelling concept and eccentric portrayal of the end of the world. Following the cliffhanger finale of the second season, you must be eagerly waiting to catch the third installment on screen. In that case, let us spill all the beans before you.

Ragnarok Season 3 Release Date

‘Ragnarok’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on May 27, 2021, on Netflix. The second season packs six episodes with runtimes ranging between 40 and 50 minutes. Let us now divulge what we know about the speculated third season.

Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to renew the show for a third run. The streamer usually takes a while to gather the viewership data before moving forward with a show. Therefore, it seems that we would have to wait a while before we can catch the third season on screen, even if it is renewed by the end of 2021.

Although the show has received mostly favorable responses in critical circles, Netflix has a strong penchant for canceling shows after two seasons for various mysterious reasons. If we put a date on the third season’s release, we would expect ‘Ragnarok’ season 3 to premiere sometime in early 2023 or later.

Ragnarok Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

If the season is greenlit, all central cast members would hopefully come back for the third haul. Among the prominent members of the cast ensemble, we will hopefully see David Stakston (Magne Seier), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits Seier), Herman Tømmeraas (Fjor), Theresa Frostad Eggesbø (Saxa Jutul), Emma Bones (Gry), and Henriette Steenstrup (Turid Seier) returning.

Among other supporting members of the cast, Odd-Magnus Williamson (Erik Eidsvoll), Bjørn Sundquist (Wotan Wagner), Tani Dibasey (Oscar Bjørnholt), Iselin Shumba Skjævesland (Yngvild Bjørnholt, Oscar’s mother), Danu Sunth (Iman Reza), and Billie Barker (Signy) will take up their respective roles, in all likelihood. However, following his character Vidar’s death in the second season, the return of Gísli Örn Garðarsson is less likely. Also improbable are the returns of Ylva Bjørkås Thedin as Isolde Eidsvoll, and Eli Anne Linnestad as Wenche, since both their characters die in the series. Hopefully, there will be a few more reincarnations in the third installment, though we are not in a position to say anything concrete.

Ragnarok Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

Ragnarok unveils a quasi-magical world where Norse gods and giants inhabit the moderately grounded territory of Edda. The series unfolds through the eyes of Magne and his half-brother Lauritis. The first season expends most of its energy to provide an origin story, while the second season ups the ante by adding a slew of divine reincarnations and Norse myths.

The family’s patriarch, Vidar, is dead in the tense finale, while Fjor and Saxa, the two new-generation members, attempt to expand the business to Asia. The locals fear getting out of work and let them continue the operations in Edda. On the other hand, Magne and his team find the ancient forge and craft Thor’s hammer, Mjölnir. Magne loses his power for a short while before it returns to him by the grace of the lightning, and we see the notorious rivalry between Thor and Loki taking root.

The third season will, in all likelihood, move the story forward from the second season’s impasse. The most glaring question in the wake of the second season’s finale is whether Laurits joins the side of the Jutul family. This development is most likely since Laurits promises the life of Magne in exchange for his own.

Moreover, we shall also probably see the restructuring of the business in the leadership of Fjor and Saxa. Saxa also seemingly sides with Magne in the end, and the oligarch family may see some cracks going into the next season. While the Jutuls win the battle at the end of the second season, Magne and his mythical confederates will hopefully take control of the situation in season 3. But the future season will most possibly revolve around the central rivalry of Magne and Laurits.

