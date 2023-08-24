Ragnarok Season 4: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Adam Price, Netflix’s ‘Ragnarok’ is a fantasy series that explores Norse mythology in a modern setting. The protagonist of the story is a boy named Magne, who comes to Edda with his mother and brother. A strange encounter with an old woman awakens something inside Magne, and he discovers that he is Thor, whose destiny is to fight and defeat the Giants. Over three seasons, the show develops the story, focusing on Magne’s quest and how his relationships play into all of this. The final season gives the audience a riveting ending. If you loved the show, you might wonder if it will return to continue Magne’s story. Here’s everything you need to know about the fourth season of ‘Ragnarok.’ SPOILERS AHEAD

Will There Be Ragnarok Season 4?

‘Ragnarok’ Season 3 was released on Netflix on August 24, 2023. It consists of six episodes of 45-50 minutes runtime. Like its previous seasons, the third season of ‘Ragnarok’ was received well by critics. With its first two seasons, the show garnered a dedicated fanbase and was among the top ten shows in several countries. The same is expected for its third season. Usually, such success would prompt Netflix to renew the series for another season. However, the creators of the show seemed to have other plans.

When the show was renewed for the third season, it was revealed that it would be its final season. The news was confirmed once again when Netflix unveiled the release date for the third part, tagging it as an epic finale, the last season of the show. Considering how the events unfold in the show, its creators intended to end the story with the third season, bringing it to a natural conclusion. It is wise to end the show on a high rather than stretch it out for more seasons and ruin it for the audience.

get ready for the final battle between gods and giants ⚡️ Ragnarok season 3 lands August 24th pic.twitter.com/yjueDeSoCW — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) August 3, 2023

In the final season, the Gods and Giants are pitted against each other in a final battle that will decide the fate of the world. Magne knows that it is essential for the Gods to win. However, it is also known that war always leads to destruction, and with Ragnarok, the world as they know it will be changed forever. In the end, instead of killing each other, the Gods and Giants settle on a truce, ensuring their survival while establishing the much-needed balance in the world.

The twist comes in the final episode when, despite the peace talks, we get a battle sequence where almost every Giant and God dies. It turns out to be happening inside Magne’s head and reflects what would have happened if they’d chosen the path of war. After showing this horrific alternate reality, the show brings Magne and the audience back into the real world, where he accepts that peace is the best way to go about life.

If the show were to be greenlit for another season, the third season would have probably ended with the peace talks, hinting that someone would eventually cross a line and the truce would be broken. In that case, we would have received the battle sequence in the fourth season, which could have expanded upon the story by bringing in more characters that were a part of this story in Norse mythology. However, even considering this possibility suggests it would have stretched the story thin, leaving little to no substance in an otherwise good show.

Considering all this, we believe that the decision to end the show with the third season was a smart decision. It allowed the show’s creators to bring the story to a proper end, giving the audience closure, which they might not have received had the show continued needlessly and then axed before receiving a chance to tie up all its loose ends. To summarize, ‘Ragnarok’ has ended with the final season.

Read More: Ragnarok Filming Location Details