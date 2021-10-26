Raised by Wolves Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Aaron Guzikowski, HBO Max’s science fiction series ‘Raised by Wolves’ follows two androids, Father and Mother, who are obliged to look after the survival of the human race upon Earth’s destruction. With human embryos, they start to colonize the planet Kepler-22b, but with only one child surviving, who is named Campion. The three of them get startled when they realize they are not alone on the planet. The series progresses through the conflicts between the family and the other remnants who join their colony.

Upon its premiere in September 2020, ‘Raised by Wolves’ was received positively by critics and audiences alike. The show’s magnificent visual appeal and production design were highly praised, along with the apocalyptic commentary of the film that addresses religion and artificial intelligence. The season 1 finale portrays an ambitious turn of events that questions the way forward for the family and ends after revealing a new world that could probably hold unknown secrets and resistance for the family to deal with. As the second season is gearing up for more adventures for the known and the unknown, here’s what we know about ‘Raised by Wolves’ season 2!

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Release Date

‘Raised by Wolves’ season 1 premiered on September 3, 2020, on HBO Max, concluding its run on October 1, 2020. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime between 42-55 minutes each. As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know!

On September 17, 2020, HBO Max renewed ‘Raised by Wolves’ for a second season. The filming of the season began in March 2021, with the creator Aaron Guzikowski confirming that the crew will go back to South Africa for the filming. The filming apparently concluded in August 2021, as shared by Jennifer Saayeng, who joined the cast for the second season. Along with that, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for the “family saga” to unfold can get ready for the show soon, as HBO Max confirmed an early 2022 premiere for the second season. Considering the streaming platform’s confirmation, we can expect ‘Raised by Wolves’ to release sometime in Q1 2022.

🐺 We’re back! 🐺 Big news this week! Watch this space! Feeling incredibly fortunate for being here. Thanks to not only the creators & the network, but a BIG THANK YOU to the people who watch & enjoy the show! Let's have at them.#raisedbywolvesmax @raisedwolvesmax @hbomax pic.twitter.com/w8qKEsy4FH — Abubakar Salim (@Abzybabzy) March 8, 2021

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Raised by Wolves’ will see the return of the principal cast, including Amanda Collin as Mother/Lamia, Abubakar Salim as Father, Winta McGrath as Campion, Niamh Algar as Sue/Mary, and Travis Fimmel as Marcus/Caleb. We will also see the return of Jordan Loughran as Tempest, Felix Jamieson as Paul, Ethan Hazzard as Hunter, Aasiya Shah as Holly, and Ivy Wong as Vita as the brood of children who joins Mother and Father. Matias Varela as Lucius is also expected to return. Jack Hawkins and Sienna Guillory are expected to continue portraying the true face of Caleb and Mary respectively.

The main cast will be joined by a bunch of newcomers for the second season. Peter Christoffersen joins the cast as Cleaver, who fought in the great war on Earth as an Atheist soldier. Selina Jones joins as Grandmother, who is a god-like android built by the lost civilization that previously inhabited Kepler-22b. Morgan Santo (‘The Watch‘) joins as Vrille, A humanoid android that is built to appear and behave as the real Vrille Pell did before her suicide. James Harkness (‘The Victim’) joins as Tamerlane, another Atheist army grunt soldier who fought against the Mithraic on Earth. Kim Engelbrecht (‘Dominion’) joins as Decima, a renowned scientist and weapons developer on Earth. Jennifer Saayeng (‘Cursed‘) also joins as Nerva, an Atheist woman who runs an underground network of goods and services in Kepler-22b.

Raised by Wolves Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The season one finale of ‘Raised by Wolves’ ends with staggering developments in the lives of Father, Mother, and the brood of children. The truth about Marcus and Sue gets revealed, inciting Paul to kill Sue. Mother gives birth to a flying snake instead of a humanoid, which plunges them into despair and concern. An unhinged Marcus encounters a group of Atheists and kills them, as an Atheist ship arrives on the planet in search of shelter. Mother and Father take a heart-wrenching decision to suicide with the snake-like baby for the protection of the children but fail and crashes on the tropical zone of the planet, witnessing the baby snake growing uncontrollably.

Season 2 of ‘Raised by Wolves’ is expected to pick up from where Father and Mother are left off in the first season. They will have to get familiarized with their new environment with possible secrets that could astound and threaten them and their children. With the uncontainable snake on the loose, their safety is jeopardized beyond recovery. The second season will also explore the conflicts between the Atheists and the Mithraic, as the Atheists find their new home on the same planet. It will be interesting to see whether the war on earth will have its continuation in Kepler as both groups of people will be forced to live as neighbors. Marcus will have to reimagine his want for control in a new atmosphere and with greater obstacles ahead.

