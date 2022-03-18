Raised by Wolves Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Aaron Guzikowski, ‘Raised by Wolves is a science-fiction drama series that tells the story of an Earth that was ravaged by a religious war between the atheists and Mithraics, the followers of the sun god Sol. Following the destruction, Androids Father and Mother/Lamia are sent to Kepler-22b with human embryos hoping they will be able to restart human civilization. However, things become complicated because of the entities that already reside on the exoplanet and the arrival of other humans.

The rich and multi-layered narrative of ‘Raised by Wolves’ deals with themes such as faith, the concept of sentience, immigration, and artificial life. Since its premiere on September 3, 2020, the series has received generally positive reviews, with much praise directed at the performances, conception, narrative, visuals, and characterization. The second season has recently concluded airing. Naturally, if you are wondering whether there will be a third season of ‘Raised by Wolves,’ we got you covered.

Raised by Wolves Season 3 Release Date

‘Raised by Wolves’ season 2 premiered on February 3, 2022, on HBO Max and aired eight episodes before concluding on March 17, 2022. The second season is shorter than the first, which has ten episodes.

As for season 3, this is what you need to know. Neither the HBO Max executives nor the producers of the series have yet confirmed the development of the third season. However, season 2 received much better reviews than the inaugural one, which was well-received, to begin with. There is a legitimate chance that the show will be recommissioned for at least another season as the network will probably try to cash in on this upward trajectory. Moreover, in multiple interviews, Guzikowski stated that his original plan was for five seasons, and that still stands though he thinks that the show can go on longer than that.

Ultimately, it all depends on how the show has performed in terms of viewership numbers in season 2. If it’s at least as high as the debut season, it will most likely be renewed for a third one. The intermediate period between the releases of the first and second seasons was about one year five months. Considering all this, we expect ‘Raised by Wolves’ season 3 to probably come out sometime in 2023.

Raised by Wolves Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 2 of ‘Raised by Wolves’ stars Amanda Collin (Mother/Lamia), Abubakar Salim (Father), Travis Fimmel (Marcus/Caleb), Niamh Algar (Sue/Mary), Winta McGrath (Campion), Felix Jamieson (Paul), Jordan Loughran (Tempest), and Ethan Hazzard (Hunter). The cast also includes Aasiya Shah (Holly), Ivy Wong (Vita), Matias Varela (Lucius), Selina Jones (Grandmother), Morgan Santo (Vrille), Kim Engelbrecht (Decima), Jennifer Saayeng (Nerva), and James Harkness (Tamerlane).

Moreover, Michael Pennington lends his voice to The Trust. By the end of season 2, the respective characters of Kim Engelbrecht and James Harkness — Decima and Tamerlane — are dead. Apart from these two, Morgan Santo’s android character Vrille has shut down permanently. Therefore, they will probably not appear in the prospective third season beyond flashback sequences.

The same thing can be said about Algar, whose character (Sue/Mary) gets turned into a tree. However, it’s always a possibility that she transforms back into a human. If that occurs, then Algar will rejoin the cast. Her character can also serve as a voice from beyond, as she does in season 2 episode 6. The Trust has been deactivated. So, unless someone finds a way to restart the quantum computer, the character will not reappear. As a result, Pennington will likely not be returning to voice The Trust in season 3. The rest of the cast will probably reprise their roles and be joined by new members.

Raised by Wolves Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In the season 3 finale, Mother puts on Grandmother’s veil and kills the Serpent. The temperature suddenly drops in the tropical zone, prompting people to stay inside. It is revealed that Grandmother was probably behind the devolution of the ancient humans. Now, she wants to do the same thing to modern humans. She also traps Mother in a simulation. Lucius starts hearing the Voice and crucifies Marcus upside down on the Sue tree, which re-emerges from the Serpent’s corpse. The season ends as Marcus starts floating.

In the interview mentioned above, Guzikowski stated that there would probably be more flashback scenes of Earth in the prospective third season. Furthermore, we might also learn what exactly has happened to Marcus. If Mother ever manages to escape the simulation, there might be a confrontation between her and Grandmother. Therefore, we can look forward to more thrilling arcs, compelling performances, and spectacular visuals if the show gets renewed for another season.

Read More: Shows Like Raised By Wolves