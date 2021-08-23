‘Raising Dion’ is a superhero series based on the eponymous comic book and short film by Dennis Liu. Created by Carol Barbee, the show first premiered in October 2019. The family drama follows Nicole, a widowed single mother to a young boy named Dion, who begins to show superhuman abilities. In light of this new development, Nicole must keep her son safe from people who might want to exploit her child. At the same time, she must figure out what is the source of Dion’s powers.

The fact that all age groups can enjoy the series has made it quite popular. The critics particularly appreciated the show’s focus on the mother-son relationship between Nicole and Dion. However, a few people felt that the superhero show falls a little short on the special effects and graphics. Nevertheless, it has amassed a loyal fanbase. So, does that mean that the series will return for another round? Here is what we know!

Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date

‘Raising Dion’ season 1 released in its entirety on October 4, 2019, on Netflix. The first installment has nine episodes that run for 38-50 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, you will be happy to know that Netflix recommissioned the series for its second cycle on January 2, 2020. The new installment is set to comprise eight episodes, which is one short of the freshman run. The news of the renewal is not all that surprising, given that the series is a solid performer on the streaming service.

Raising Dion has been officially renewed for a second season! So our friend @boubou_design made a special painting… #RaisingDionS2 pic.twitter.com/Dd1z0DvJ3s — Raising Dion (@RaisingDion) January 2, 2020

Although a premiere date for round 2 has not yet been disclosed, reports revealed that production began in January 2021, which could mean that the cast and crew might have wrapped up filming by now. Had it not been for the outbreak of Coronavirus, the team would have started filming in 2020 itself. If it is true that the team has finished filming, we can expect ‘Raising Dion’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2022.

Raising Dion Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The prominent cast members who are likely to be seen in the second season are Alisha Wainwright (Nicole Reese), Ja’Siah Young (Dion Warren), Jazmyn Simon (Kat Neese), Sammi Haney (Esperanza Jimenez), and Jason Ritter (Pat Rollins). Michael B. Jordan might reprise his role as Dion’s father, Mark Warren. Additionally, Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu) and Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills) have been upped to series regular for season 2.

A host of new actors have been added to the mix. Rome Flynn has been cast as Dion’s new trainer and mentor, Tevin Wakefield. Aubriana Davis will play Janelle, a fifteen-year-old whose mother Simone Carr takes her to BIONA to manage her behavioral issues. Tracey Bonner will feature as Simone and Josh Ventura will essay the role of BIONA’s new V.P. of Operations, David.

Raising Dion Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In the final episode of season 1, we learn how Pat became “the storm.” He is obsessed with Dion because he wants the little boy to heal him, which could prove to be fatal for the latter. As Nicole interrupts the healing process, it enrages Pat, who unleashes hell by turning into the storm. Together, Nicole and Dion destroy the storm, and several ghost-like figures are released. As the episode comes to a close, Mark visits Dion and Nicole in his physical form, and the family shares a tender moment.

In the second season, we will learn what it means for Mark to be able to exist in the physical form despite being dead. But what is stopping him from reuniting with his family, and how can Dion help him? We might also get a clearer picture of the relationship between Dion and BIONA, as the young boy will continue to learn more about his powers and how to use them. The upcoming edition may highlight Nicole’s romantic life.

Read More: Netflix’s Raising Dion Ending, Explained