Based on and named after a 2015 comic book and a short film by Dennis Liu, the Netflix superhero drama ‘Raising Dion’ follows the extraordinary story of Dion, a seven-year-old boy. When Dion suddenly begins exhibiting superhuman abilities, his mother, Nicole, strives to protect him from possible exploitation and teach him to put the magic to good use. Together, they both rebuild their lives post the mysterious death of Mark, the father and husband in this African American family.

Created by Carol Barbee, the sci-fi adventure drama made its debut in October 2019, with a healthy dosage of teleportation, telekinesis, healing powers, et al. Being a family-friendly series, ‘Raising Dion’ has resonated with children, its target audience, who navigate similar challenges of growing up every day (admittedly, without superpowers!) as well as their adult parents (especially single ones) who balance careers with raising humans.

The few flaws of the show – an uneven pace and some trite tropes – have been overlooked by admirers in favor of the entertainment value of an endearing show about the adversities that turn regular kids and moms into literal and metaphorical superheroes, respectively! Season 1 finale gave rise to more questions about “the storm” than it answered, because of which viewers have been on the lookout for updates on season 2. Here’s what we know!

Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date

‘Raising Dion’ season 1 released on October 4, 2019, on Netflix. It comprises nine episodes in total, each being somewhere between 38 to 50 minutes long. To the delight of fans, the official announcement about the renewal of the series for another season came from Netflix on January 2, 2020.

Carol Barbee and Michael B Jordan have returned as showrunner and executive producer of season 2, respectively. Post some delays imposed by the Coronavirus pandemic, shooting began in January 2021 in Atlanta, as informed by Alisha Wainwright on Instagram.

The network is yet to announce a release date. However, we know that production is underway, which indicates that the second season will land sooner than later. Therefore, in all probability, fans can expect the release of ‘Raising Dion’ season 2 sometime in Fall 2021. It is set to comprise eight episodes.

Raising Dion Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Alisha Wainwright (Nicole), Ja’Siah Young (Dion), Sammi Haney (Esperanza Jimenez), and Jazmyn Simon (Kat Neese) are returning as regular cast members. Since Mark’s death is less than certain now, Michael B. Jordan might be coming back. No confirmation has yet been received on the return of Jason Ritter, who plays Pat, though he did express enthusiasm for the upcoming season on Twitter.

Further, Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu, the head of BIONA) and Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills, a second-generation super) have been upped to series regulars. Interestingly, on February 23, 2021, Netflix announced that actors Rome Flynn (‘How To Get Away With Murder’), Aubriana Davis (‘The Resident’), Tracey Bonner (‘Sweet Magnolias’), and Josh Ventura (‘Queen Sugar’) have all joined the season 2 cast.

Flynn plays Tevin Wakefield, a former Olympic track coach who trains and mentors Dion, thus coming close to the mother-son duo. Davis is a 15-year-old girl, Janelle Carr, who’s thought to be dangerous with potential for destruction. Bonner appears as Janelle’s mum, Simone Carr, who’s anxious for a safe and normal future for her daughter, while Ventura portrays David Marsh, BIONA’s new VP Operations, who harbors a desire to revive his relationship with Suzanne.

Raising Dion Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 finale ends on a cliffhanger – while The Crooked Man (Pat) is defeated at the hands of Dion, Nicole, and BIONA, the stormy energy that drove him remains intact and possesses Brayden instead. That puts Brayden and Dion in opposition to each other, yes? When Mark is released from the storm The Crooked Man had created, he momentarily attains corporeality. He gives a hug to his family, explaining that “energy never dies,” before becoming a spirit again and eventually fading away. This begs the question, is Mark alive or dead?

Season 2 is expected to answer some of the questions raised by the first season’s finale. We are likely to see conflicts between second-generation super kids such as Dion and Brayden. Some light would be shed upon the exact nature of Mark’s existence (dead and alive simultaneously) and that of the spirits released from the storm, in this magical universe. Having witnessed their disillusionment with Pat’s friendship, it would be interesting to see how Dion and Nicole’s close relationship with Tevin pans out.

