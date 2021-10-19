Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Carol Barbee, ‘Raising Dion’ is a superhero family-drama series that follows the lives of Nicole Reese, a single mother who struggles hard to move forward in life after her husband’s death and protect her 7-year-old son, Dion Warren, who possesses superpowers. Upon the realization of Dion’s abilities, Nicole begins to worry about his safety in a world where his unique powers can be manipulated to make him vulnerable. The series progresses through the conflicts Nicole and Dion confront, including the ambiguity around Mark’s death. It is based on the eponymous comic book and short film by Dennis Liu.

‘Raising Dion’ successfully places the superhero genre in a narrative about an African-American single mother’s hardships to protect her son at all cost. The series also explores relevant subjects like race, single motherhood, and childhood in depth. With 32 million views in the first four weeks, the Netflix show was well-received by the audiences worldwide, along with a favorable critical consensus. As the second season is on the horizon, fans are eager for Dion’s new adventures and superpower displays. As the anticipation grows higher, let’s take a look at everything we know about ‘Raising Dion’ season 2!

Raising Dion Season 2 Release Date

‘Raising Dion’ season 1 landed in its entirety on October 4, 2019, on Netflix. The first season comprises nine episodes of runtime between 38-50 minutes each.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s what we know. Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Raising Dion’ for an eight-episode season 2 on January 2, 2020. The renewal was followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which stalled filming and other production activities globally. The crew of ‘Raising Dion’ had to wait for a year for commencing the filming, which ultimately began on January 2021 with all the safety protocols and measures in place.

The production on the second season finally wrapped up on May 26, 2021. With the global pandemic still a concern, the post-production of the series is expected to be at a slower pace, dragging the release date of the show. Taking everything into account, we expect ‘Raising Dion’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2022.

Raising Dion Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Raising Dion’ season 2 will see the return of the principal cast, including Alisha Wainwright as Nicole Reese, Ja’Siah Young as Dion Warren, Sammi Haney as Esperanza Jimenez, Jazmyn Simon as Kat Neese, and Michael B. Jordan as Mark. It looks like Jason Ritter might not return for the upcoming season as his character Pat’s fate is sealed by Dion in the finale of the first season. The future of Deirdre Lovejoy (Charlotte) is also uncertain as her character reaches an ambiguous end in the first season. Michael B. Jordan is expected to reprise his role as Dion’s father, Mark Warren.

Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu) and Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills), who appeared in recurring capacities in season 1, have been promoted to the main cast. Season 2 will also see a bunch of new faces, including Rome Flynn (‘How to Get Away with Murder‘) as Tevin Wakefield, the new mentor and trainer of Dion, Tracey Bonner (‘Sweet Magnolias’) as Simone Carr, a mother who is in shocking realizing about her daughter’s superpowers, Aubriana Davis as Janelle, Simone’s daughter who has superpowers, Josh Ventura as David Marsh, BIONA’s new V.P. of Operations, and Michael Anthony as Gary Stafford.

Raising Dion Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Raising Dion’ season 1 finale ends in twists and turns as Pat gets revealed as the actual Crooked Man behind the misfortune that happened to Dion’s dad Mark. Towards the end of season 1, Pat eliminates Charlotte, who tries to help Nicole and Dion by resisting the Crooked Man. Nicole flees from the city with Dion for his safety, but Pat gets hold of her and Dion. He tries to manipulate Dion but is interrupted by Nicole, who discloses the truth to Dion. With the help of Nicole, Dion destroys the Crooked Man and sees his father in a semi-deceased state, embracing himself and his mother.

In the final moments of the season finale, we get to see that the energy of the storm gets transferred to Brayden. Season 2 will most likely start from this juncture and will follow the gradual progression of Brayden and Dion, interconnecting at one point. The upcoming season will also see the ways in which Nicole will try to provide a safe space for her son after the chaos with Pat. The return of Mark in a semi-deceased state also piques curiosity as it will be interesting to see how his presence will fit in the lives of Nicole and Dion. The second season might also extend the narrative to fit in the new characters.

Simone and Janelle will have significant parts to play in the second season as they might influence the future of BIONA with regard to Janelle’s superpowers. The upcoming season might also develop Dion and Esperanza’s companionship. With new characters and conflicts, we can be sure that ‘Raising Dion’ season 2 will be a rollercoaster ride for the fans, along with Dion and Nicole.

Read More: Shows like Raising Dion