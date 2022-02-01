Raising Dion Season 3: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Raising Dion‘ is a superhero drama series created for TV by Carol Barbee that revolves around Dion, a child who received supernatural abilities. His mother struggles to juggle the responsibilities of dealing with a superpowered son and uncovering the truth about Dion’s powers while fighting various evil threats. The series is based on Dennis Liu’s comic book of the same name and deals with many themes such as single parenthood, family values, good vs. evil, etc.

The series debuted in 2019 and has received positive reviews from critics, who have praised its emotionally driven narrative and family aesthetic. With the second season wrapping, we are sure viewers will have even more questions about Dion’s powers and future. If you are wondering whether we will be going on another adventure with Dion and his loved ones, here’s everything we currently know about ‘Raising Dion’ season 3!

Raising Dion Season 3 Release Date

‘Raising Dion’ season 2 was released on February 1, 2022, on Netflix. All episodes of the sophomore outing were released on the same day. Season 2 contains eight episodes, with a running time of 36-45 minutes each. The second season was also well received from critics and fans alike.

As far as news about a third installment is considered, we do not have a confirmation of the same as Netflix is yet to officially renew the series for a third outing. However, viewers shouldn’t get disheartened as the streaming giant usually takes a minimum of a few weeks to assess a show’s performance before renewing or canceling it. The ending of season 2 also leaves the door open to continue the story. Moreover, a post-credits scene teases potential storylines for the same.

Hence, should the second season meet Netflix’s viewership benchmark, a third season will likely be commissioned in the coming months. Since season 3 is yet to be officially announced, we do not have a confirmed production timeline. The second season was filmed between January 2021 to May 2021. Assuming filming for the prospective new season commences in the second half of 2022 and follows a production schedule similar to season 2, viewers could see ‘Raising Dion’ season 3 arriving on their screens in late 2023.

Raising Dion Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Raising Dion’ stars Alisha Wainwright and Ja’Siah Young as the mother-son duo of Nicole Reese and Dion Warren. The rest of the main cast members are Jason Ritter (Pat Rollins), Jazmyn Simon (Kat Neese), Sammi Haney (Esperanza Jimenez), Ali Ahn (Suzanne Wu), and Griffin Robert Faulkner (Brayden Mills). Rome Flynn (Tevin), Aubriana Davis (Janelle), Tracey Bonner (Simone), and Josh Ventura (David Marsh) appear in the second season in a recurring capacity.

We expect most of the main cast members to reprise their roles for the third season. Additionally, Flynn and Davis might also get upgraded to the main cast, given their characters’ importance to Dion’s on-screen journey. Actor Michael B. Jordan who plays Dion’s father, Mark Warren, might return as a guest star after sitting out the entirety of season 2. Moreover, we can expect several new additions as well.

Raising Dion Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Raising Dion’ season 2 ends with Dion stopping the Crooked Man from destroying his loved ones. Nicole and Dion save Brayden, and the Crooked Energy leaves Brayden and bonds with Pat. Pat showcases a host of new abilities after injecting himself with various strands of superhuman DNA. In a post-credits scene, Pat lays waste to Atlanta until an older Dion arrives to stop him.

The third season will most likely continue exploring Nicole and Dion’s relationship. Dion will learn to control his superpowers accurately and perform more heroic acts. He will be backed by Tevin, Janelle, Brayden, and similarly superpowered people. The Crooked Energy might completely corrupt Pat and send him on an irredeemable path. A confrontation between Pat and Dion seems inevitable, but first, Dion might have to deal with other villains and threats. More could be revealed about the Crooked Energy’s origin and true motivations.

