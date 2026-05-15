Why are Raquel and Sierra Not in Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine?

Berlin returns to execute another chaotic and daring robbery in Netflix’s ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine.’ The previous season had him stealing priceless jewels in Paris, where he made the mistake of mixing business with pleasure. While he seems to have learned his lesson, he still remains wildly unpredictable, which keeps everyone on his team on edge. Berlin, as any other thief, knows that executing the heist is just one half of the plan. The other half is to make sure that no trace is left behind for the cops to follow. In the Paris heist, some mistakes are made, which are caught by two eagle-eyed cops, Alicia Sierra and Raquel Murrillo. However, neither of them shows up in the Lady With an Ermine Heist. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Sierra and Raquel’s Absence Proves Berlin’s Genius

The thing about being a cop is that they don’t come into the picture until after the theft has already taken place, by which time, usually, the thieves are in the wind. In season focusing on the Paris heist, the second half of the season focuses primarily on the aftermath of the theft. The cops are not called in until the crime is reported. This happens only after the high-security vault is opened and the organizers discover that the jewels they have been collecting for the exhibit have been stolen in one fell swoop. Because it is quite a huge robbery, Europol is brought in to help with the investigation, which is where Sierra and then Raquel enter the scene. It didn’t take them much to notice all the things that the regular cops missed.

Even though Berlin had conveniently framed Camile’s husband for the crime, both women are unconvinced of the guy’s guilt. They can see he has been framed, and they use the evidence against him to track down the person who made sure the cops found the evidence in the first place. To their credit, they come rather close to catching Berlin and his gang. But luck is on the side of thieves, especially in the form of Camile’s change of heart, even after she discovers that Berlin is behind it. Eventually, Sierra and Raquel reach a dead end, and with no new evidence to pursue the case, they concede defeat. For now. They note that thieves like this never stop at one crime, and eventually, they will make a mistake, which is when they will be caught.

One would think that this mistake would take place in the Lady With an Ermine heist, but that never happens. This time, Berlin’s plan is much more focused, even if it is ten times riskier than the last one. This time, instead of ensuring that no trail is left for the cops to follow, he spins the theft in such a way that no one even finds out about the robberies. When stealing the real Lady With an Ermine, Berlin has it replaced with a forgery. It is made to look like a failed heist, and at least for the time being, the authorities think the painting is safe. They have no reason to raise any alarms, which means the cops never quite enter the picture. And then there is the Duke’s treasure. The millions of euros that Berlin and his crew steal from his secret vault are illegal.

It is a huge loss for the Duke, but he cannot exactly report the theft because it will only make the cops look into his illegal operations. In the same vein, when all his precious paintings are also stolen, he cannot go to the cops because he acquired them illegally in the first place. All of them were stolen from him, which means he cannot do anything if they are stolen again. Thus, none of Berlin’s robberies are reported to the cops, which leaves no room for Sierra and Raquel to swoop in to continue their investigation. While it would have been interesting to see them in action once again, it is a relief for Berlin and his crew that they are not around. Because this time, they would likely have caught thieves.

Read More: Where is the Lady With an Ermine Now? Why was It Sold at a Low Price?