Reared by Ann Biderman, Showtime’s neo-noir crime series ‘Ray Donovan’ is an engrossing cerebral journey that switches between moods and tones seamlessly. Set in Los Angeles and New York, the story chronicles the life and times of Ray Donovan, a professional “fixer” who organizes evidence tampering, threats, bribes, payoffs, and other illegal activities for high profile clientele. Methodical and meticulous, Ray excels at his job. He is also a family man, likes to spend time with his brother and children, and has a complicated relationship with his wife. Trouble shows up at Ray’s door when his sinister father gets unexpectedly released from jail.

After its premiere on June 30, 2013, the show has run for seven seasons so far. It has been lauded by the audience and critics alike due to its compelling premise and outstanding performance on the part of Live Schreiber and Jon Voight; the latter even bagged a Golden Globe for the show. Amidst speculation about a cinematic revival after the show’s cancellation by the home network, fans are rooting to see Ray and family on screen after the cliff-hanger ending of season 7. In case you’re wondering about the release date and other details of the speculated film of ‘Ray Donovan’, we have you covered.

Ray Donovan Movie Release Date

‘Ray Donovan’ season 7 premiered on November 17, 2019, on Showtime, and concluded on January 19, 2020. The season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 45 to 60 minutes per episode.

Despite garnering considerable fan response, Showtime officially pulled the plugs on the acclaimed show on February 4, 2020. As the production network did not intimate the showrunner or the fans about the cancellation of the show, the news came as a shock to many. The stance caused much uproar amongst fans. The speculated season 8 was going to be the final season of the show; therefore, fans took to social media to express their fury at the news of the cancellation.

However, shortly after the show’s cancellation, Schreiber comforted the fans by stating that there remains a possibility of the show being revived. On February 24, 2021, Showtime announced a feature film that would aptly conclude the storyline and put the characters to rest. David Hollander will reportedly direct the film on a screenplay developed by him and Schreiber together. Production will resume in late 2021 in New York. If all goes well, the ‘Ray Donovan’ feature-length film will premiere sometime in 2022.

Ray Donovan Movie Cast: Who can be in it?

While we are yet to be filled in on the specifics of the cast, we most certainly believe that the original cast and crew will return on set for a fitting finale to the lauded saga. Liev Schreiber, who is also working on the story, takes up the role of the titular character of Ray Donovan. In other prominent roles, we can expect to see Eddie Marsan as Terry Donovan, Jon Voight as Mickey Donovan, Dash Mihok as Bunchy Donovan, and Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan. We are, however, still to know whether we hear from the Sullivans again.

Ray Donovan Movie Plot: What can it be About?

In the final moments of ‘Ray Donovan’ season 7, we see a dysfunctional Donovan family reconciling with the past and moving towards an uncertain future as the threat of the Sullivans hover over them like an ominous cloud. Ray gets to know about the truth behind Bridget’s death and wreaks havoc on the Sullivan stock. In a gunfight, Smitty and Declan bite the dust, while Daryll almost ends up killing his father, Mickey.

The final chapter will reportedly begin with events that follow the immediate aftermath of the finale of the seventh season. Mickey is on the run, and a frantic Ray is resolute to stop him from causing any more harm. The upcoming feature film will also bring the story together by tracing back the Donovan/Sullivan feud to Mickey’s origin story 20 years ago, as it will oscillate between past ruminations and present fallout.

