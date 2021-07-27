Written by Masafumi Nishida, ‘Re-Main’ is a sports TV anime that centers upon Minato Kiyoumizu, a middle school student and a water polo prodigy who gets seriously injured in an accident and loses memory of the past three years. After he wakes up from the coma, Minato embarks on the quest to regain his old life and joins the high school water polo team. The action, drama, and struggle that follows can get anyone hooked. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Re-Main Episode 4 Release Date

‘Re-Main’ episode 4 is all set to premiere on August 1, 2020, in Japan on TV Asahi. The chief director and sound director, Masafumi Nishida, is overseeing the script with Kiyoshi Matsuda helming the directorial team. The characters are designed by Kaori Futō, and Kana Utatane is serving as the music composer.

The series is developed by MAPPA, which is behind well-known anime shows like ‘Kakegurui,’ the final season of ‘Attack on Titan‘ and ‘Jujutsu Kaisen.’ The opening theme song “Forget Me Not” is performed by South Korean boy band Enhypen while the ending theme song “Kowareta Sekai no Byōshin wa” is sung by Japanese voice actor Shugo Nakamura.

Where to Watch Re-Main Season 1 Online?

Funimation has licensed the series for streaming outside Asia. You can head here to watch the anime on the platform with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles. In Scandinavian countries, the series is accessible on Wakanim. The latest episodes can also be streamed in Italian on Amazon Prime and Yamato Animation’s YouTube Channel. In South and Southeast Asian countries, ‘Re-Main’ is available on Biilibili, iQIYI, meWATCH, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Re-Main Episode 4 Spoilers

In episode 3, titled “But, Give Us a Hendy” or “De mo Hen Deku Dese” Minato, Jou, and the rest of the team tries to convince Shuugo Amihama, a skilled swimmer, to join them as he can be a great asset. Unfortunately, when they try to talk to him, he declines the offer without a second thought. However, the team is not ready to give up on him so easily and employs different tactics, which forces him to confront them.

Tired of their continuous nagging, Shuugo invites them for a swimming race. If the water polo team wins, he will join them, but in case they lose, they have to stop trying to convince him. On the race day, Minato and the rest are aware of the odds against them, but regardless of that, they prepare well and are ready to go.

However, Shuugo’s swimming skills prove too much for them, and he wins the competition just by an inch. In episode 4, in spite of losing the race, the swimming star of the high school may still decide to join the water polo team, impressed by their determination. Minato and the rest of the teammates may soon begin to practice together.

