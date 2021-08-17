‘Remain’ is an original sports TV anime that centers upon a water polo prodigy named Minato Kiyoumizu, who has established himself as one of the most promising sports players even before he reaches high school. Unfortunately, just when it seems that he is reaching his peak, he ends up in a coma for 203 days following a tragic accident. Although he later recovers but with no memories of middle school Minato can feel a deep void in his heart and is unsure what to make of his life.

Luckily, circumstances make him take up the sport that he once used to love, and he starts a journey to reclaim his position as the “main” player of the water polo team. The anime premiered on July 4, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Re-Main Episode 7 Release Date

‘Re-Main’ episode 7 is all set to release on August 22, 2021, in Japan on TV Asahi. MAPPA, the well-known Japanese animation studio, has developed the show with Kiyoshi Matsuda as the director. The chief director Masafumi Nishida has overseen the scripts, and Shiho Tanaka has designed the characters. ENHYPEN has performed the opening theme song “Forget Me Not,” while the ending theme track “Kowareta Sekai no Byoushin wa” is sung by Shuugo Nakamura.

Where to Watch Re-Main Season 1 Online?

‘Remain’ is licensed by Funimation for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the show with original Japanese audio and English, Portuguese and Spanish subtitles. The anime is also accessible with Italian subtitles on Yamato Animation’s YouTube Channel and Amazon Prime. Fans from Scandinavian countries can watch the latest episodes on Wakanim. In Asia, the show is accessible on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel, iQIYI, Bilibili, and meWATCH.

Re-Main Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6, Minato’s team changes their strategy, and instead of relying heavily on one person, they come up with a plan that allows them to attack in unpredictable ways. They aim to register their first official win at the July prefectures. Minato even buys a new phone just to record him playing so he can later study himself and make adjustments in his technique.

Later they have a sleepover in which they confess their secrets. While Shuugo talks about his parent’s divorce, Minato opens up about his fear of losing the memories that he made after his accident when his old memories return. He expresses his gratitude for working with such a great bunch of players who have helped him find his purpose in life.

But for some strange reason, Yoshiharu remains very quiet and zoned out the entire time. When he suddenly disappears, the team suspects that he is going to commit suicide. But when confronted, Yoshiharu explains that he was just sorry that he was letting the team down. Minato suddenly has a realization that Yoshiharu can shoot really well if he is a bit more aggressive and shouts while throwing.

When they test his theory, it turns out that Yoshiharu is naturally gifted and can shoot really well. In episode 8, Minato’s water polo team will come up with a much-improved strategy to outsmart their opponents. With the upcoming matches, they will work on their stamina since they won’t get time to rest and relax after their game.

