Ready to Love Season 6: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Ready to Love‘ is a dating series featuring successful black men and women looking for a romantic connection. After achieving monetary success, the contestants are eager to meet other singles and possibly find someone to connect with. As the series progresses, the audience can watch as bonds are made or broken. The reality TV show highlights the journey and feelings of men as they try to find a perfect partner for themselves.

The series is beloved amongst the intended audience for its entertainment value, cinematography, and casting choice. Season 5 of the show finished its run recently, and fans are eager for another season of the show to watch. If you cannot help but wonder whether the show will continue or not, here’s all you need to know.

Ready to Love Season 6 Release Date

‘Ready to Love’ season 5 premiered on January 28, 2022, on OWN, with the season finale airing on May 6, 2022. Each of the 14 episodes in the fifth season is around 42 minutes.

As far as season 6 is concerned, here’s what we know! As of writing, the reality show is yet to be renewed for another season. The dating series has garnered a loyal fanbase that follows every character intently and roots for the people to come together. Since its inception, the show has retained high viewership that might help it when the network deliberates about its continuation.

If season 5 of the dating series crosses all the milestones expected by the hosting network, OWN might renew the show for another season. In that case, we expect ‘Ready to Love’ season 6 to premiere sometime in Q3 2022.

Ready to Love Season 6 Hosts and Contestants

If the show is renewed for a sixth installment, Thomas Miles will likely come back to host the dating show. The comedian is well-known as Nephew Tommy, given his relation to the celebrated comedian Steve Harvey. Tommy adopted the name as his stage alias and co-host ‘The Steve Harvey Morning Show’ along with his uncle.

The contestants for the potential season 6 of the show will most likely be chosen from the area where the filming takes place. As a principle, the participants in the series have all been singles in their 30s and 40s and are financially stable. The possible next season of the show is likely to follow the same pattern to find those who are looking for authentic relationships.

What can Ready to Love Season 6 be About?

The reality show has a set pattern that it follows every season in order to ensure that the participants can find what they came looking for. Apart from finding a perfect romantic partner, many contestants also make friends with their fellow contestants. In each episode, men and women take turns to eliminate a member of the opposite gender from the running.

As the season progresses, couples are formed and take advantage of their time on the show to get to know each other better. However, not all relationships end well, and while some have a happy ending, others may leave you feeling heartbroken. Whatever the case, it is certain that the potential season 6 is bound to provide similar drama and joy as the show’s previous installments.

Read More: Is Ready to Love Scripted or Real?