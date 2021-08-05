In the latest episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13, Sonja dived into the ABCs of her business and realized that her employees are not fully transparent about the money they make. Her personal life also took a big plunge into a sea of neverending gossip and drama. You can find all the updates for episode 13 in the recap section. Before the release of the next episode, you can check out what ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 episode 14 has us geared up for!

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 14 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 episode 14 will premiere on August 10, 2021, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on Bravo. The show airs new hour-long episodes every Tuesday.

Where to Stream The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 14 Online?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ season 13 episode 14 will air on Bravo, so you can tune in to the channel this Tuesday evening and catch it live. Using your cable subscriber id, you can also head to Bravo’s official site and watch the season online. Cord-cutters can stream the new episodes on popular live-streaming, cable-free platforms such as Fubo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Apple TV subscribers can buy the already released episodes on the platform. If you have a Hulu membership, you can also watch the show till season 12 on the streamer, while Peacock Premium users can check out the episodes here.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 14 Spoilers

It seems like Sonja is going through one of the worst phases of her life, and we might see more of that unfold in the next episode. The only thing that could save her from spiraling further is the spiritual therapy she has been getting. Even her friends are sad about being lied to, and Sonja has to make amends to regain her spot back in the circle.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Episode 13 Recap

Episode 13, titled ‘Ho Ho Holidays,’ mostly focused on Sonja Tremont Morgan and her business which became the epicenter of her problems. She attended a meeting with her business partners Gaurav and Laura, along with Ramona as an observer. Sonja asked Gaurav about the profits coming in, and he confidently disclosed that they are climbing higher every single day. Her brand makes $50,000 a month, but the problem was Sonja not receiving any of it.

According to Gaurav, she has $10,000 lying around in uncashed checks, but Sonja received only $2,000, which she found deeply insulting. Gaurav said he wanted to send $80,000, but $60,000 had to be cut as a part of the attorney’s fees. On top of that, Sonja also told Luann and Ramona that she hooked up with Dylan at the last party they attended. Based on what Ramona and Luann saw, Sonja had been passed out, for the most part, so they assumed that she was lying about the part involving sex with Dylan.

It is suspected that Sonja might be dealing with daddy issues because she went to her healer, Aleta St. James, and stated all her problems with her father. He had abandoned her when she was three, and later, her stepfather also neglected her because he was more invested in taking care of his biological children. In the same episode, we also realized that Kenneth, the man who Eboni considered as her actual father, is actually unrelated to her, and the same goes for Ashley, who was believed to be Eboni’s sister.

