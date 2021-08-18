In episode 6 of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6, Wendy declared that she got breast implants, and Gizelle was disturbed at her friend’s sudden decision to change her look from “sober” to “sexy.” Robyn opened up about her emotional struggles while Karen continued to banter with Gizelle. There is a comprehensive recap that has more details about the latest episode. Curious about episode 7? Here’s everything we know about it.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 7 will release on August 22, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The show drops new hour-long episodes on the network on Sundays.

Where to Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 7 Online?

Fans can watch ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ season 6 episode 7 on Bravo at the date and time mentioned above. With valid cable login credentials, you can also stream it online on Bravo’s official website and the Bravo app. If you don’t have a cable connection, you can watch the show on live TV streaming services, namely Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. In addition, you can rent/buy the episodes on iTunes, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Lastly, you can watch the latest episodes here on Hulu (provided you have a subscription).

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers

In the seventh episode, Gizelle would have shocked the entire house after declaring she doesn’t want to talk about her relationship, considering how intrusive she has been in Wendy and everyone else’s personal lives. After Karen, it might be Wendy’s turn to butt heads with Gizelle. Robyn might also begin to attend therapy sessions.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Episode 6 Recap

In the sixth episode titled ‘Land of the Free, Home of the Shade,’ Wendy threw a party to share news about her new breast implants. Although she was open about her latest bodily endeavor, the other ladies were still entertaining the exact reason why she must’ve done it. For starters, they doubted her sense of sanity and were convinced that she now lacks substance. Despite claiming that she is not judgmental, Gizelle probed into the matter while continuing her feud with Karen.

At the Williamsburg lunch table, Gizelle declared that she wants Ray to live, but Karen coldly just asked her to pick a new topic. Meanwhile, Gizelle was skeptical about seeing Wendy in leather leggings and a Versace top hanging low over her shoulders, something we would never wear in general. The topic then switched to Chris and Candiace struggling to keep peace and Juan losing his calm over Robyn’s inability to function normally during the pandemic. Robyn revealed that she has been struggling to get up and start her day in the morning.

Askale pointed out that Robyn might be clinically depressed, but she considered getting a life coach instead of seeing a psychologist. Gizelle then subtly brought up how Wendy has been changing her personality for the worse and insisted that she was already sexy last year, to which Wendy stated, “I define my sexiness, not you.” Askale finally switched the topic by asking Gizelle if she’s in a relationship right now. Despite stepping on everyone’s privacy, Gizelle declared that she doesn’t want to talk about it.

