‘Rebel’ is a legal drama television series that follows a headstrong law advocate, Annie “Rebel” Bello, who relentlessly fights social injustice and helps those in need without a law degree. Tenacious and fearsome in her pursuit of justice, Annie is also a caring mother and finds humor in the face of the many personal or professional challenges she faces. The show highlights her undying passion to right the wrongs and fight for what she believes in until she emerges victorious.

Created by Krista Vernoff (‘Grey’s Anatomy‘) the show is loosely inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, a renowned Consumer Advocate and Environmental Activist, who also serves as an executive producer on the show. If you are excited to watch this inspirational drama and wish to learn more details about it, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the premiere episode of ‘Rebel.’

Rebel Episode 1 Release Date

‘Rebel’ will debut with its premiere episode on April 8, 2021, at 10:01 pm EST on ABC. It will follow a weekly release pattern with new episodes airing on the network every Thursday.

Where to Watch Rebel Episode 1 Online?

To watch ‘Rebel’ on your television screens, tune in to ABC at the date and time mentioned above. If that isn’t an option, you can stream the episode one day after its initial broadcast on ABC’s official website or the ABC app using an active cable subscription. You can also watch the episode on live TV streaming services like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. Alternatively, you can purchase the episode on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

Rebel Episode 1 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Rebel’ stars Katey Sagal (‘Sons of Anarchy‘) as Annie “Rebel” Bello, a mother and law advocate. Andy Garcia plays Julian Cruz, Annie’s boss at her law firm. John Corbett (‘Sex and the City‘) essays the role of Grady Bello, Annie’s husband. James Lesure appears as Benji, Annie’s former husband and a corporate lawyer. Tamala Jones plays Lana, Annie’s former sister-in-law, who Annie employs for an investigation. Ariela Barer, Lex Scott Davis, and Kevin Zegers appear as Ziggie, Cassidy, and Nate, Annie’s children.

Sam Palladio appears as Luke, a rookie lawyer at Benji’s firm, and Abigail Spencer plays Misha, a surgeon entangled in Annie’s investigation. The guest-stars set to appear in the series premiere include Camille Chen as Naomi, Adam Arkin as Mark Duncan, Michael Glave as Tommy Flynn, Daniella Garcia as Maddie, Mo McRae as Amir, Jalen Thomas Brooks as Sean, Shirley Jordan as Willa, Mary McDonnell as Helen, and Leif Gantvoort as Rex.

Rebel Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of ‘Rebel’ will dive deep into the life of Annie “Rebel” Bello. She will up going up against the CEO of a medical corporation. Her reputation will precede her as she confronts CEO Mark Duncan over faulty mechanical heart valves made by his company. His refusal to agree to his company’s wrongdoing will prompt Annie to lead a protest that will see her ending up in jail. In prison, she will meet Naomi, a young woman imprisoned for stabbing her boyfriend, which she claims to be self-defense.

Annie’s habit of diving headfirst into trouble and risking everything for the cause she chooses to fight for often creates friction between her and those close to her. We will also learn that Ziggie, Annie’s adopted daughter, is recovering from painkiller addiction and struggles to stay sober. With her mom focused on fighting the good fight, she will lean on her aunt Lana, a former addict, for support. Annie will try to rally others to join her cause and fight against the corporation responsible for the faulty valves that have endangered many people’s lives. She will continue to dig dirt on Mark Duncan so she can build a strong lawsuit against him and his company.

Read More: Where Is Rebel Filmed?