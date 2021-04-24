‘Rebel’ returned with its third episode this week, and our headstrong protagonist is trying to balance her responsibilities between taking down Stonemore and her latest case of helping out a woman who has been kicked out by her landlord. For a detailed recap of the previous episode, you can head to the bottom. But first, let us check out the particulars for the upcoming ‘Rebel’ episode 4!

Rebel Season 1 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Rebel’ episode 4 will release on May 6, 2021, at 10:00 pm ET on ABC. Every episode is around 43 minutes long.

Where to Watch Rebel Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the next episode of ‘Rebel’ by tuning in to ABC at the date and time mentioned above. If you do not have a cable connection, you can stream the episode one day after it drops on cable by heading to ABC’s official website or the ABC app. You can also live stream the episode on services like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. Additionally, you can purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

Rebel Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Rebel’ is called ‘The Right Thing,’ where Julian will be taken to the hospital, and his heart will be monitored. Rebel will argue with him about the stress he has been taking and playfully tell him to get laid. New details surrounding Sharon’s cause of death will be revealed. Meanwhile, Cassidy will face issues at work, and her recent break up with Amir might also affect her significantly. Besides, Julian and Rebel will now have to try even harder to beat Stonemore. Lana will meet someone from her past. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

Rebel Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘Rebel’ is called ‘Superhero.’ Rebel discusses her book on a radio talk show and is approached by a woman who claims to have been kicked out of her apartment after she voices out about water issues in the building. Rebel visits her and sees her things strewn across the lawn. Cassidy is curious about the Stonemore case, and she chances upon Rebel’s press conference stating that Stonemore has poisoned a lot of people. Julian is fighting against the company in court. Rebel, Lana, and the now homeless woman Jackie meet the property owner, who starts to blame the management company.

Rebel is mad at Cassidy for fighting a case that her father has brainwashed her into taking just to appease himself. He wants the other party to know Rebel’s ex is the one contending with them so that they quit, and he wins the case. Rebel begs them to keep Julian. Jackie and a few other clients start to protest against the property owner by camping out on his lawn. The owner gives in, and they emerge victoriously. During the trial, Julian talks about losing his daughter after a valve surgery along with other clients. Amir is upset with Cassidy, and he decides to break up with her. The episode closes with Rebel and Julian decompressing over a conversation when Julian all of a sudden falls on the floor.

