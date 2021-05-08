As ‘Rebel’ enters its fourth episode, we see Cruz slowly recovering with Rebel by his side as he is given a heart monitoring app that would warn him whenever his heart rate increases. Cruz finds the Stonemore documents, but the CEO of the company has other plans in mind. Furthermore, Rebel’s peace is disrupted by Angela because of her proximity with Grady. If you want an update for episode 4, you can go through the recap section at the bottom. Fans anticipating the next episode can check out the details for ‘Rebel’ episode 5!

Rebel Season 1 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Rebel’ episode 5 will air on May 13, 2021, at 10 pm EST on ABC. The show drops new episodes every Thursday on the channel.

Where to Watch Rebel Episode 5 Online?

TV buffs can catch the next episode of ‘Rebel’ (episode 5) on cable TV by tuning in to ABC at the date and time mentioned above. You can still watch the episode one day after it drops on cable by heading to ABC’s official website or the ABC app using an active cable subscription. In addition, fans can live-stream the show on streaming services like Xfinity, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, DirecTV, or Hulu Live TV. In case none of these options work out, you can purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Google Play, and iTunes.

Rebel Episode 5 Spoilers

The upcoming episode of ‘Rebel’ is called ‘Heart Burned.’ In the episode, Rebel will extend her help to Helen and Cruz, who’re both fighting serious health issues. Helen will be denied her surgery which means that Rebel will take responsibility to ensure that she survives. Cruz’s heart issues will come to the forefront as Rebel will keep motivating him to negotiate the recall and study of the heart valve. Meanwhile, Cassidy and Lana will stay by Luke’s side as his personal problems begin to sabotage his career and reputation. Finally, Cruz will find someone new, and in case Rebel finds out, we all know how thrilled she would be! Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

Rebel Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode of Rebel is titled ‘The Right Thing.’ In the episode, we learn that Cruz is fine. Phew! The doctor calls it a panic attack. Cruz’s heart rate then begins to be recorded on a phone app that informs him whenever his heart rate alarmingly increases. He subsequently manages to get hold of information about Stonemore Medical during the trial. Rebel’s marriage is being threatened by Angela, who reveals she had no idea that Grady is married. Benji sends ninety-eight boxes of papers containing Stonemore documents so that Cruz’s work is negatively affected.

An angry Cruz winds up in Benji’s office, accusing him of solely protecting his clients’ money and being inconsiderate about the health and safety of others. Cassidy also determines that Cruz is steadily losing all his money. He receives a settlement offer after consulting Stonemore. Rebel is disappointed at the amount as she thinks it is not adequate. She is finally approached by an apologetic Angela, who tells her that she is not into her husband and nothing happened between them. Unfortunately, the CEO of Stonemore, Mark Duncan, wants Cruz to accept the offer, and Angela is to make sure of that. Oops!

