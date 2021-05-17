In episode 5 of ‘Rebel,’ Helen’s condition worsens, but because of an unpaid medical bill of $150,000, the doctors are told not to perform her surgery. However, Ziggy saves the day by offering her college fund. In case you missed the episode and wish to find out what else happened, we recommend you go through our detailed recap. Since episode 6 is about to release, let’s jump right in and see what we can expect.

Rebel Season 1 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Rebel’ season 1 episode 6 is all set to premiere on May 20, 2021, at 10 pm EST on ABC. The season consists of eight episodes, each with a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Rebel Episode 6 Online?

‘Rebel’ episode 6 is available for streaming on ABC’s official website. The show can also be rented or purchased on popular VOD platforms like Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Prime. One can also watch the upcoming episode on live TV streaming platforms like Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, FuboTV, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV.

Rebel Episode 6 Spoilers

At the end of episode 5, Angela steals the faulty valve from the hospital after hearing a conversation between Cruz and Rebel. In the upcoming episode, Rebel will likely ponder and realize that Angela may have something to do with it. Angela has successfully manipulated Cruz, and she may push him more until the non-disclosure agreement is signed. However, Cruz may finally begin to see through her tricks and refuse to agree to the terms that are obviously favorable for Stonemore. Moreover, Rebel will probably be more determined to make the corporation accept her terms, considering she almost lost Helen because of the faulty valve.

The official synopsis for the episode reads – “Rebel and Lana track down a former sales rep who could be the secret weapon in their case against Stonemore Medical. Meanwhile, Sean reveals his truth to Ziggy; Nate and Misha grow closer; Cruz has doubts about Angela’s intentions.” So, episode 6 of the series has a lot to offer. To give you a sneak peek, here’s a promo that you must watch.

Rebel Episode 5 Recap

In episode 5, titled ‘Heart Burned,’ Cruz meets Benji to talk about a settlement, but both remain inflexible about the conditions as they are determined to fight for their interests. Cruz’s demand for taking the faulty valve off the market falls on deaf years. However, he gets closer to Angela Foyer, who has actually been sent by Benji to convince Cruz to accept the settlement. It appears that Angela’s mind games work as Cruz later tells his clients that they can get up to $100,000 if they sign a non-disclosure agreement, but Stonemore won’t take back the faulty valves from the market.

In the meantime, Helen’s conditions worsen, but the doctors are ordered not to perform the surgery to remove the valve as she already has an outstanding bill of $150,000. Distressed by the news, Rebel begins to seek all means to save her life. Luckily, Ziggy steps up and offers to let go of her college fund for the surgery. Helen’s operation turns out to be a success while Maddie, whose water breaks during the conference with the clients, gives birth to her baby.

Dr. Nelson is convinced that something is not right with Helen’s heart valve, but when she goes to examine it again, she realizes that it is no longer there. At the end of the episode, the viewers learn that Angela knew about the dangers that the valve could pose for Stonemore Medical, so she decided to steal it.

