In ‘Rebel’ episode 6 that aired this week, the case of the missing valve continues to torment everyone, especially Rebel and Lana. The pair cover all grounds starting from investigating the hospital to interrogating a Stonemore employee named Kate. She has information that could be crucial in solving the case. If you wish to read a detailed summary of the episode, you should take a look at the recap. As the next episode is almost here, let’s dive into the particulars for ‘Rebel’ episode 7!

Rebel Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Rebel’ season 1 episode 7 is is set to premiere on May 27, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. New episodes drop every week on Thursday, and each one has a runtime of around 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Rebel Episode 7 Online?

‘Rebel’ episode 7 will air on ABC at the timeslot mentioned above. In case you miss it on cable TV, you can watch it online on ABC’s official website. Fans can even rent or purchase the episodes on popular VOD platforms like Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Prime. More cable-free options include live streaming the show on Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, FuboTV, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV.

Rebel Episode 7 Spoilers

Desperate times call for desperate measures. As Rebel and Cruz exhaust all their resources in solving the case of the missing valve, the upcoming episode, titled ‘Race,’ will follow the pair resorting to other means. Against Rebel’s advice, Cruz will seek help from a familiar source to catch hold of evidence proving that the Stonemore valve is faulty. In the meantime, Rebel, Cassidy, and Grady will team up to help Ziggy, whose friends have been unfairly kicked out of school. Moving on to Lana, her recent effort to catch Angela will fail because of an ill-timed accident. But, digging up more information, she will face a shocking revelation. For a sneak peek into the next episode, you can watch the promo below!

Rebel Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6, titled ‘Just Because You’re Paranoid,’ the search for the person who stole Helen’s valve is on. Rebel and Lana find leads on a whistleblower for Stonemore. The woman is named Kate and they head out to pursue her. Meanwhile, Benji and Cassidy interrogate their client if he or someone acquainted with him is responsible for the theft. Ziggy approaches Sean hoping for answers, but he says he is clean. His criminal record is in the past now. Kate has a recording of someone claiming that the valve is defective but refuses to take action unless her husband talks to her. Rebel and Lana talk to Kate’s ex about the questionable ethics of the company she works in.

At that very moment, Kate is busted trying to abduct their son. Cruz sets up a meeting with Benji and his client, whose lips are sealed. Angela shows up with a rock-solid alibi proving her innocence in the case. Having no other choice, Rebel plays the recording for Benji and his client. Elsewhere, Cassidy and Luke are hanging out with drunk Nate and Misha. Amir joins in asking about the valve but immediately acts up after seeing Luke. Cassidy decides to break up with him. Later, Rebel and Lana find an old photo of Angela in Stonemore. Angela then makes a quick escape, and Lana follows her out through the back door before getting into an accident.

