In ‘Rebel’ episode 7, Rebel and Cruz are in disagreement with each other over Sharon’s faulty heart valve. She doesn’t want the grieving old man to exhume the body to retrieve the device that killed her. So she goes after a potential witness who could testify against Stonemore Medical. If you’re out of touch with the latest developments, you can read the recap section. Now, as we proceed, let’s take a look at what the upcoming ‘Rebel’ episode 8 has in store!

Rebel Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Rebel’ season 1 episode 8 is will release on June 3, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. New episodes drop every week on the channel, and each one has a runtime of approximately 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Rebel Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘Rebel’ episode 8 as it premieres on TV, tune in to ABC at the timeslot mentioned above. In case you skip it, you can stream it online on ABC’s official website or the ABC app. Fans can additionally rent or purchase the episodes through popular VOD services like Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Prime. It is also possible to live-stream the show on Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, FuboTV, DirecTV, and YouTubeTV.

Rebel Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Rebel’ episode 8 is titled ‘It’s All About The Chemistry.’ After Rebel makes it on time to stop Cruz from extricating the fault heart valve still lodged in her late wife’s heart, she seems confident about their odds of winning the case. In the next episode, she will attempt to convince a key witness to testify against Stonemore Medical. We believe that the man whose husband is a Stonemore chemist will have a big role to play in this. Furthermore, Lana will confront Grady about someone from his past, possibly his secret son! For a sneak peek into the next episode, you can watch the promo below!

Rebel Episode 7 Recap

In episode 7, titled ‘Race,’ Cruz breaks the news that he plans to retrieve their dead mother’s heart valve in front of the kids. Rebel and Lana go over matters with the police when Benji arrives, yelling that he didn’t hire Angela. After reflecting upon her last memory with Sharon, Rebel advises Cruz not to involve himself in this dangerous mess. Her new plan is to find the former employee testifying to the fact that the heart valves are faulty.

Meanwhile, Cruz fires a portion of his staff owing to his financial struggles. Rebel takes up another case related to a girl called Mallory, Ziggy’s friend, who got suspended from college because of a brawl she got tied up in. Rebel convinces the director to retract the suspension and asks him to participate in a race sponsored by Stonemore. The director wins the race, and during the trophy ceremony, Ziggy appeals to the people to come forward.

The first person to step up is a man whose husband is a chemist for Stonemore. Rebel subsequently stops Cruz from exhuming his wife. Elsewhere, Angela threatens Lana to destroy their lives if she doesn’t let her go. But, before being let off the hook, she reveals that Grady has a secret son.

