Rebelde Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

A standalone sequel to the 2004 Mexican telenovela ‘Rebelde,’ Netflix’s Mexican teen show ‘Rebelde’ revolves around Elite Way School, following the lives of the students attending the same. The Spanish-language series progresses through several conflicts the members of the band “Without Name” face while trying to establish themselves as the new voices in the contemporary music scene. The show, which originally premiered on January 5, 2022, also heavily focuses on the relationships between the students.

The show received favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, especially earning praises for its entertaining storylines, teen-oriented drama, and main cast’s performances. Since the second season of the show ends with multiple astounding and unresolved developments, the admirers of the show must be looking forward to knowing about the prospects of the third season. Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Rebelde Season 3 Release Date

‘Rebelde’ season 2 premiered on July 27, 2022, on Netflix. The second season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 34- 47 minutes each.

Regarding the third season, let us share what we know. Netflix has not yet officially greenlit ‘Rebelde’ for season 3 or released a statement concerning the show’s future. However, Leonardo de Lozanne, who portrays Marcelo Colucci, revealed to GQ Mexico in January 2022 that the third season got “authorized,” with filming for the season slated to begin in the summer of 2022. Considering the success of Netflix’s similar teen shows like ‘Elite’ and ‘Sex Education,’ it isn’t a surprise that the streaming platform is reportedly open towards the third round of the series.

If the renewal of the show for the third season really got already approved and is impending an announcement, we can expect the latter in no time. If the streaming giant officially greenlights the third installment soon, we can expect ‘Rebelde’ season 3 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

Rebelde Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If officially renewed, we can expect the unavoidable return of Azul Guaita Bracamontes (Jana Cohen), Andrea Chaparro (María José Sevilla AKA MJ), Franco Masini (Luka Colucci), Sergio Mayer Mori (Estebán Torres/Colucci), Jeronimo Cantillo (Guillermo “Dixon” Álvarez), and Lizeth Selene (Andrea “Andi” Agosti) for the third season. Joel Isaac Figueroa (Okane), Giovanna Grigio (Emília Alo), Estefanía Villarreal (Celina Ferrer), Leonardo de Lozanne (Marcelo Colucci), and Karla Sofia Gazcón (Lourdes) may return as well.

Flavio Medina may only return for flashback scenes in the potential third season since his character Gus Bauman dies in the second season finale. The return of Alejandro Puente (Sebastián Langarica) is also doubtful since his character graduates from EWS.

Rebelde Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season of the show ends with Estebán winning the music competition. After emerging as the winner, he perceives that Bauman is a murderer. He decides against performing at the Trend-Z Awards and tries to stop Bauman from hurting Okane, only to unintentionally cause the producer’s death. Luka recovers from his near-death experience and ends up together with Okane. Marcelo uses his influence to free Estebán from police custody, which leads to the arrest of Okane. Sebastián and his batch graduate. Dixon doesn’t have to leave EWS because of Bauman’s death and ends up together with MJ. Estebán and Jana reconnect as well.

The potential third season may follow the aftermath of Okane’s arrest for murdering Bauman. Marcelo may conceive the narrative that Okane accidentally killed Bauman while trying to defend himself so that his son Estebán’s life will not be affected by the same. Since Bauman dies, Celina may reintroduce The Battle of the Bands and Without Name may reunite. Estebán and Jana may get back together. If Okane gets released from police custody, he and Luka may travel around the United States as planned. Andi and Emília may get back together and the latter may find a way to stay back in Mexico.

