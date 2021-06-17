Based on the manga series written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui and illustrated by Ajichika, ‘Record of Ragnarok’ is an action ONA (or original net animation). It depicts Ragnarok as a grand tournament in which 13 human fighters from world history take on 13 gods from various pantheons to secure the survival of humanity for another 1,000 years. Helping the humans is Brunhilde, the 1st among the 13 Valkyrie sisters. Brunhilde is the one who suggests to the gods that they should hold the Ragnarok tournament to decide the humans’ fate and not just simply wipe them out.

Knowing that humans are no match for the gods and their divine weapons, the Valkyries create a pact between themselves and their chosen fighters. This pact, called Völundr, allows the Valkyries to transform into the preferred weapons of their humans. Following its premiere, the series received mixed to positive reviews. If you have already binged ‘Record of Ragnarok’ season 1 and are wondering whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Release Date

‘Record of Ragnarok’ season 1 premiered on June 17, 2021, on Netflix. The inaugural season has 12 episodes with a 24-25-minute runtime each. Studio Graphinica developed the anime in collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan, which served as the producer. Masao Ookubo helmed the directorial team while Kazuyuki Fudeyasu led the writing staff.

As for season 2, this is what we know. Neither Netflix executives nor the creators of the anime have yet made any statement in this regard. However, Netflix has an impressive record of renewing its anime projects. Over the years, the streaming giant has helped produced multi-seasonal runs of ONAs like ‘Aggretsuko’ and ‘Baki.’ If ‘Record of Ragnarok’ manages to replicate the success of the aforementioned projects, then it will give the creators enough incentive to revisit the story.

The original manga series is currently ongoing. The anime only has adapted content from the first 5 volumes (20 chapters) of the source material. As of summer 2021, 10 volumes have been published. So, there is plenty of material already available to develop a second season. If the ONA is renewed for the sophomore season in the next few months, expect ‘Record of Ragnarok’ to release sometime in 2022.

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Plot: What Is It About?

In season 1, the gods win the first 2 of the 13 matches of Ragnarok, while the humans win the third one. Thor, the Norse god of thunder, defeats legendary Chinese general Lu Bu and his Valkyrie partner Randgriz. Zeus, the Chairman of the Valhalla Council, wins against Adam, the progenitor of all humanity, and his partner Reginleif. In match 3, Japanese swordsman Kojirou Sasaki and his Valkyrie partner Hrist defeat Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. In the post-credits scene of the season 1 finale, Jack the Ripper and Hercules prepare to fight each other.

Season 2 will likely cover the next 3 to 4 fights. Hercules is widely liked even among the Valkyries and humans, and Jack is hated, so the Greek hero might get some support from the corner opposing him. Ultimately, however, Jack will likely win the match with the help of his Valkyrie partner Hlökk. In match 5, Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction, will likely take on Raiden Tameemon, the legendary Japanese Sumo wrestler, and his Valkyrie partner Prudr. Shiva will likely win the match, putting the gods ahead in the tournament once more. In match 6, Buddha, the creator of Buddhism, might switch sides and fight for humans.

Read More: Record of Ragnarok Season 1 Ending, Explained