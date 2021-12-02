Reflection of You Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by JTBC, ‘Reflection of You’ is a Korean TV series that follows a successful painter Hee Joo (Hyun-Jung Go), whose life is hauntingly sabotaged by a version of her former self. She is further surprised to learn that the ghost-like form is none other than the attractive young woman she had once connected with. Although her life is perfect on the outside, she is always in a state of turmoil and anguish. Based on a novel of the same name by writer Jung So-hyeon, the first season of this gripping drama released on October 13, 2021, and has managed to bring in a considerable fan following. So now, we’d like to tell you everything that we know about the second season!

Reflection of You Season 2 Release Date

‘Reflection of You’ season 1 released on October 13, 2021, on Netflix and ended its 16 episodes long run on December 2, 2021. Every episode of the show is 62–70 minutes long. The show originally dropped on JTBC for viewers in Korea. Besides that, ‘Reflection of You’ is filled with spine-chilling moments and jaw-dropping suspense, which makes it popular among a diverse audience worldwide.

As far as the second season is concerned, here’s all that we know. The streaming giant has not announced whether the show will return with another season. As avid K-drama fans, we’re aware that most Korean dramas last for one season each, so we don’t know if a season 2 is in the making. Moreover, the ending of season 2 ends on a conclusive note, although there might have been a lot of questions unanswered, most of which are related to Hee-joo’s new life at the senior facility. Moreover, Hae-won gets stabbed in the final moments of the last episode, and she finally makes peace with her life. So the show is most likely to last for just one season.

However, If we look at the history of Korena TV shows, there have been exceptions to the one-season rule that is followed by almost all of them. In case the show is stretched into another season, it is usually because of its popularity among viewers and ratings. One such show is ‘Voice,’ which has lasted for four seasons owing to its addictively gritty storyline that left viewers pining for more. Another name that might ring a bell is ‘Hospital Playlist,’ which has continued through 2 seasons and is known as one of the most loved K-dramas of 2020. So there is still hope left for fans who are looking forward to watching more episodes of this thrilling drama series. In case it does get renewed, we can expect ‘Reflection of You’ to release sometime in Q3 or Q4 in 2022.

Reflection of You Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of season 2 might include Go Hyun-jung as Jeong Hee-joo, the protagonist who identifies as a successful painter and essayist, but the truth is only half-visible. Shin Hyun-been will essay the role of Gu Hae-won, a substitute art teacher who has an inexplicable connection with Hee-joo. Choi Won-young will play Ahn Hyeon-seong, Hee-joo’s husband. Since Kim Jae-young’s character Seo Woo-jae dies in season 1, the actor will not show up in the second season.

Other actors in supporting roles include Kim Bo-yeon as Park Young-sun, Shin Dong-wook as Jeong Seon-woo, Jang Hye-jin as Ahn Min-seo, Hong Seo-jun as Lee Hyung-ki, Kim Su-an as Ahn Li-sa, and many more.

Reflection of You Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

The first season follows an established painter Hee-joo, who has an enviable life if observed from afar, but her life is haunted by a presence that continues to torment her throughout the first season. Apart from that, her relationship with her husband, Hyeon-seong, also suffers while her lover Woo-jae obsessively sabotages her life towards the end of season 1.

Hee-joo’s savior turns out to be her daughter, who stabs him to save her mother’s life. She ultimately leaves her privileged life to save her daughter claiming that she has run away with Woo-jae. So in the second season, we might see her new life unfold as her husband looks for her. The coming episodes might almost entirely revolve around her unusual disappearance and the murder which has been covered up under the guise of a love affair.

Read More: Best Korean Dramas