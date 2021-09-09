‘Remake Our Life’ is a slice-of-life romance TV anime that is based on a light novel series written by Nachi Kio and illustrated by Eretto. The series centers upon a game developer named Kyouya Hashiba, who is forced to return to his hometown after his employer goes bankrupt and he ends up losing his dream job. He soon begins to regret his life decisions and wonders how different it could have been if he had followed his heart. One day when he wakes up, Kyouya realizes that he has mysteriously traveled a decade back in time and now has the opportunity to fix his life. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Remake Our Life Episode 10 Release Date

‘Remake Our Life’ episode 10 titled ‘Be Informed’ is slated to premiere on September 11, 2021, in Japan. It will air on BS Kyoto, SUN, Tokyo MX, HTB, SBS, BS NTV, and AT-X at various times. The Japanese studio Feel has animated the series with Tomoki Kobayashi helming the directorial team and Nachi Kio overseeing the scripts. Kousuke Kawamura has designed the characters, and the music is composed by Seima Kondou. Poppin’Party has performed the opening theme track “Koko kara Saki wa Uta ni Naranai,” while the ending theme track, “Kanousei,” is sung by Argonavis.

Where to Stream Remake Our Life Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘Remake Our Life’ on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. In Asian countries, the series is available for streaming on iQIYI, Bilibili, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Remake Our Life Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, after waking up and mysteriously jumping eleven years into the future, Kyouya finds out that he is now married to Aki and has a daughter named Maki Hashiba. He begins to learn more about his life in the new timeline and finds out that he works at Attraction Point, a famous gaming company with Eiko. The following day he finally gets to meet his old friend and realizes that she is clueless about the effect of his actions on the current timeline.

At work, he is asked to see Minori Saikawa, an illustrator who is working on the same project as him. She confesses that she has hit a mental block and is unable to find inspiration for her work. Understanding Minori’s problem, Kyouya motivates her by showing her impressive collection of projects that she has previously been involved with.

After realizing that Aki gave up drawing a long time ago, he then begins to check up on his old friends to find out what they are doing in life. It turns out that Tsurayuki never became a writer while Nanako’s career ended sooner than it should have as she failed to become a successful idol. Kyouya blames himself for everything, and his worst fears are confirmed when Aki confesses that she only quit drawing because it was no longer interesting for her.

The protagonist doesn’t take long to connect the dots and realizes that he pushed his friends too hard to finish the game sooner, which ultimately distanced them from things they usually loved to do. In episode 10, Kyouya will begin to think of ways in which he can fix his friend’s life. He may eventually go back in time again and get the last chance to make things right.

Read More: Best Slice of Life Anime