Based on the light novel series of the same name written by Nachi Kio and illustrated by Eretto, ‘Bokutachi no Remake’ or ‘Remake our Life!’ is a slice of life romance TV anime. The show follows a 28-year-old game developer named Hashiba Kyouya who regrets his life decisions after losing his job. When he wakes up one morning, he discovers that he has mysteriously traveled ten years into the past and now has the opportunity to fix his life. With the memories of the future still intact, he vows to make the most of the chance and do all that it takes to for a better future. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Remake Our Life Episode 6 Release Date

‘Remake Our Life’ episode 6 titled ‘I’ll Try to Somehow’ or ‘Nantoka Shiyōtte’ is scheduled to premiere on August 7, 2021, in Japan. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS Kyoto, SUN, HTB, SBS, BS NTV, and AT-X at different times. The series is developed by the Japanese animation studio Feel, with Nachi Kio overseeing the scripts and Tomoki Kobayashi helming the directorial team.

Kousuke Kawamura has designed the characters, and the series music is composed by Seima Kondou and Yusuke Takeda. The opening theme song, “Koko kara Saki wa Uta ni Naranai,” is performed by Poppin’Party, while the ending theme track “Kanousei” is sung by Argonavis.

Where to Stream Remake Our Life Season 1 Online?

‘Remake Our Life’ is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the romance comedy anime with original Japanese audio and Spanish, English, Italian and Portuguese subtitles. The latest episodes are also accessible on VRV. Fans from several South and Southeast Asian countries can watch their favorite show on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel, iQIYI, and Bilibili.

Remake Our Life Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Reveal Your Feelings’ or ‘Jibun no Omoi o Uchiakete, ‘ Kyouya and Nanako discuss the progress the latter has made in singing after she got the much-needed push from her friends. She is no longer afraid of the road that lies ahead. Later, in the Oonaka Arts School Festival, Nanako, Tsurayuki, Kyouya, and Aki are overwhelmed by the responsibilities that they have to shoulder and are soon exhausted.

Eiko also visits the festival hoping to apologize to Nanako for her behavior but is glad to learn that her criticism ultimately helped instill confidence in the talented singer. Meanwhile, when Aki and Kyouya are alone, they confess that they care for one another and are about to kiss when their friends call to inform them that the closing act in the concert did not show up. The friends decide that Nanako can replace them, who understandably gets nervous.

However, Kyouya is able to instill confidence in her, and she does great in her first performance on stage. When everyone is busy with the concert, Aki takes Kyouya away from all the rush and kisses him on the lips. Nanako stands near a fountain, shocked by what she saw.

In episode 6, titled ‘I’ll Try to Somehow’ or ‘Nantoka Shiyōtte, ‘ Nanako may begin to avoid Kyouya, puzzling the latter. Meanwhile, Aki and Kyouya are likely to get closer after the kiss. Eiko may finally get to talk to Nanako after their fight.

Read More: Best Slice of Life Anime