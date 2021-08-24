Based on the Japanese light novel series written by Nachi Kio and illustrated by Eretto, ‘Bokutachi no Remake’ or ‘Remake Our Life’ is a slice of life romance TV anime. It centers upon a game developer named Kyouya Hashiba, who is in his late 20s and is going through a rough phase in his life. After his employers go bankrupt, Hashiba loses his job and is forced to return to his hometown. With an uncertain future ahead of himself, he lays in his bed, regretting some of his life decisions, wondering how things would have turned out differently if he had been more serious.

When he wakes up the following day, Kyouya realizes that he somehow traveled ten years into the past and now has ample time to make up for all the wrong decisions. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Remake Our Life Episode 8 Release Date

‘Remake Our Life’ episode 8 titled ‘Give “Results’ is all set to release on August 28, 2021, in Japan. It will air on BS Kyoto, SUN, Tokyo MX, HTB, SBS, BS NTV, and AT-X at various times. The Japanese animation studio Feel has developed the show, with Tomoki Kobayashi helming the directorial team and Nachi Kio overseeing the scripts. Kousuke Kawamura has designed the characters while the series’ music is composed by Seima Kondou and Yusuke Takeda. Poppin’Party has performed the opening theme track, “Koko kara Saki wa Uta ni Naranai,” while the ending theme track, “Kanousei,” is sung by Argonavis.

Where to Stream Remake Our Life Season 1 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘Remake Our Life’ for streaming outside Asia. Fans can also watch the latest episodes of the slice of life anime on VRV. In South and Southeast Asia, the series is accessible on iQIYI, Bilibili, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Remake Our Life Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Sayuri starts frequently visiting Tsurayuki. When Kyouya asks him about their relationship, Tsurayuki reveals that they have been friends since nursery school and their families are neighbors. Although his parents had betrothed him to her, they never asked for his opinion, and Tsurayuki confesses that he loves her only as a person. However, he also expresses his concern knowing that she will be hurt when he tells her how he truly feels. Meanwhile, the team has made significant progress on the game, and Kyouya is already working hard to ensure that they sell as many copies as possible.

However, Nanako’s strange behavior around him makes Kyouya curious, and he starts suspecting that she probably likes him. In order to understand how he must interpret the situation, he meets Kawasegawa. She opines that both Aki and Nanako are in love with him, and his wishy-washy behavior has led to so much confusion. However, she also asks him to act oblivious for the time being because the sensitive issue may affect the game development if he is not careful enough. Later, when Kyouya and Tsurayuki are having a discussion about the game, Sayuri’s interference annoys the latter, who ends up scolding her.

Sayuri leaves immediately afterward and does not show up in the following days. Before going back to her house, she meets Kyouya and asks him to look after Tsurayuki after clarifying that their relationship is purely platonic. In episode 8, the game developed by Kyouya and his friends will finally be released. He may confront Nanako about her feelings for him and clarify that he does not think of her in that way.

