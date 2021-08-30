‘Bokutachi no Remake’ or ‘Remake Our Life’ is a slice of life romance TV anime that is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Nachi Kio and illustrated by Eretto. The show revolves around Kyouya Hashiba, a game developer who loses his job after his employers go bankrupt. Forced to return to his hometown, Kyouya regrets his life choices and goes to sleep, wishing he could have done things differently.

When he wakes up the following day, he is surprised to learn that he has somehow traveled ten years into the past and now has ample time to fix his life. The anime first premiered on July 3, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Remake Our Life Episode 9 Release Date

‘Remake Our Life’ episode 9 titled ‘Showed Off’ is all set to release on September 4, 2021, in Japan. It will air on BS Kyoto, SUN, Tokyo MX, HTB, SBS, BS NTV, and AT-X at different times. The Japanese animation studio Feel has developed the series with Tomoki Kobayashi helming the directorial team and Nachi Kio leading the writing staff. The series’ music is composed by Seima Kondou and Yusuke Takeda, while the characters are designed by Kousuke Kawamura. The opening theme song, “Koko kara Saki wa Uta ni Naranai,” is sung by Poppin’Party, and the ending theme track, “Kanousei,” is performed by Argonavis.

Where to Stream Remake Our Life Season 1 Online?

‘Remake Our Life’ is accessible on Crunchyroll for fans outside Asia. The latest episodes of the slice of life anime are also accessible on VRV. In certain countries in Asia, you can stream the series on iQIYI, Bilibili, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

Remake Our Life Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, with the game in the last stages of development, Kyouya and his team start taking care of the last pieces of the whole puzzle. However, just when they need things to come together, their plans start falling apart. The game crashes for no apparent reason with several technical problems. However, thanks to Kyouya’s good leadership, they eventually fix all the bugs, and the game is ready for sale before a big event. Although the protagonist is a bit nervous before the release, he is surprised to see the huge crowd at the event. The distribution of their work ends successfully, and Kyouya distributes the profits with the team.

However, Tsurayuki then has a private conversation with Kyouya, and he reveals that he is dropping out of high school. The latter is shocked by the sudden decision, but Tsurayuki goes on to explain that his belief in his writing dwindled after working with him. He always used to think that he could achieve his dreams on his own, but Kyouya proved that he was far ahead of him. Kyouya is shocked that his actions have changed the future of other people as well. Keiko arrives out of nowhere and tries to console him as he is shocked by the dramatic turn of events.

When Kyouya later wakes up, he finds himself in the future, where he has a daughter with Aki. In episode 9, Kyouya may realize that his daughter was a bad dream, and he is still ten years in the past. But time is running out for him, and he must ensure that he fixes his life while ensuring he doesn’t interfere with anyone else’s decisions.

