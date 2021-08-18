In the third episode of the comedy series ‘Reservation Dogs’ Bear, Elora and Willie spend the day with Uncle Brownie, a reclusive Indigenous outlier with a hilarious fascination for marijuana. He strikes a deal with the gang that allows them to receive fighting lessons from the legend himself! You can refer to the recap for more details. Now, here’s what you can expect from ‘Reservation Dogs’ episode 4!

Reservation Dogs Episode 4 Release Date

‘Reservation Dogs’ episode 4 is scheduled to release on August 23, 2021, at 12 am ET on FX on Hulu. The first season has eight episodes in total. The series follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes arriving every Monday.

Where to Watch Reservation Dogs Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Reservation Dogs’ episode 4 on FX on Hulu at the date and time specified above. It will also be available on Hulu and Disney+. There are several ways in which Hulu subscribers can access the episodes since the streamer is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and iPhone, to name a few. You can also buy/rent the episodes on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Reservation Dogs Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Reservation Dogs’ is titled ‘What About Your Dad.’ In the episode, the town will gear up to welcome Bear’s father, who is a rapper. His performance will be anticipated at the local IHS conference while Bear, Elora, and Willie Jack will lend an ear to Brownie’s next story.

Reservation Dogs Episode 3 Recap

The third episode, titled ‘Uncle Brownie,’ focuses on stories speaking about Indigenous oral traditions as Uncle Brownie teaches Bear, Elora Danan, and Willie Jack how to fight without the use of fists. The origin of these tribal communities has little to do with how White people seemingly perceive them. We see an old married couple in the car adhering to the myth that every Indigenous person gets $1000/month from the government. As Matt Saracen’s grandmother tells her husband that she herself is part Native American, the car runs into a mule deer that the Reservation Dogs later find.

Uncle Brownie continues to spill out stories such as him out-muscling ten people in a local bar fight. As far as his identity goes, he is said to be Elora’s second or more distant cousin raised by her great grandmother, but Willie Jack is still skeptical about his intentions. Brownie finds a 15-year-old jar of skunk weed buried in his yard that makes him yelp in happiness. He asks the Dogs to give him a ride to town to sell his weed in exchange for fighting lessons, although none of them want any physical training.

When they agree, Brownie uses his stories as an instruction manual and teaches them the first lesson: Always be ready. The gang visits the local dispensary, where Brownie is stunned to discover the synthetic quality of modern-day marijuana and chooses to stick to his traditional habits and recipes. Brownie finally decides to disclose the story Elora, Bear, and Willie Jack have been waiting to hear all along.

